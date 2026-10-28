Ex-NFL Star Jay Feely’s Political Hopes Get Major Boost After Roger Goodell & Charles Barkley Back Congressional Campaign

President Donald Trump has personally intervened to help Jay Feely pursue a seat in Congress, and the former NFL kicker is now receiving financial support from some of the biggest names in sports. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, and CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz are among those who have contributed to Feely’s campaign in Arizona’s competitive 1st Congressional District.

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According to Front Office Sports, Goodell donated $7,000 to Feely, matching Barkley’s contribution, while Nantz gave $3,500. Their support comes as Feely faces Democrat Amish Shah in a November 3 election that could influence control of the House of Representatives.

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Trump’s involvement has been central to Feely’s campaign. The president endorsed his longtime friend in July and encouraged him to switch from Arizona’s more heavily Republican 5th District to the competitive 1st District.

“I know Jay well, and he is a TOTAL WINNER, on and off the field!” Trump wrote while backing Feely.

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The endorsement helped Feely secure the Republican nomination, but the general election presents a different challenge. According to reports, the Cook Political Report rates the race as “Lean D,” reflecting the district’s competitive political landscape.

Also, Feely’s support extends well beyond his relationship with Trump. Several NFL owners, coaches, and former broadcasting colleagues have also contributed, with donations coming from people connected to teams where he played and networks where he worked.

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New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft contributed $7,000, while Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam and Denver Broncos owner Rob Walton each gave the same amount. Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank contributed $3,500.

Former coaches have joined the list. New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh donated $2,500, while Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell contributed $500. Bruce Arians, who coached Feely in Arizona, gave $500, and former Giants head coach Tom Coughlin contributed $3,500.

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Feely’s broadcasting connections have provided another source of support. He joined CBS Sports in 2015 after retiring from his 14-year NFL career, working as a color commentator before leaving the network to pursue Congress. Alongside Nantz, broadcaster Kevin Harlan donated $200, while former NFL quarterback and analyst Trent Green contributed $500.

Barkley’s donation also stands out because of his limited recent political giving. Front Office Sports reported that the former NBA star had not made a political contribution since supporting John Edwards’ 2004 presidential campaign.

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That said, Trump’s endorsement and support from well-known figures in sports could help Feely, but he still needs to win over Arizona voters outside the Republican base.