Ex-NFL WR Confirms Beef With Former Chiefs & Patrick Mahomes Backup For Crushing His Playoff Dreams

Former NFL wide receiver Jarvis Landry has not played since the 2022 season, when he was a member of the New Orleans Saints. Yet, he still keeps a grudge against a player who he believes ended his 2021 playoff run with the Cleveland Browns.

“I got beef with this guy,” Jarvis Landry said on the 4th and South podcast. “I don’t think you understand. That year, Kansas City ended up playing Buffalo and beating Buffalo to go to the Super Bowl. That same year, we had beaten Buffalo, like trashed them, so in my mind now, I look back at it. Chad Henne really crushed my dreams.”

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Apparently, in the 2021 AFC Divisional Playoff held on Jan. 17, backup quarterback Chad Henne saved the Chiefs, leading them to a 22-17 victory over the Browns. It was after Patrick Mahomes departed with a concussion in the third quarter.

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Mahomes was helped to the blue tent, and soon after, Andy Reid and Co. brought in his replacement, 35-year-old backup Chad Henne, who completed a clutch 4th-and-1 conversion with a pass to Tyreek Hill with just over a minute remaining, ending the game and pushing Kansas City to the AFC Championship Game.

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With an improbable ending, Jarvis Landry’s frustration against Chad Henne makes sense, especially as that playoff run would have been the first time since 1950 that the Browns would have won two postseason games.

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The 2020-21 season was also the third straight year Landry led the Browns in receptions (72) and receiving yards (840). He scored three touchdowns during the regular season and added two more in the playoffs. That’s why that loss hit harder than usual for the former LSU receiver.

However, Henne is not the only one Landry has a beef with. The former Pro Bowl receiver also has some words for the man who was coaching the Browns during that playoff run. Landry recently used his platform to call out head coach Kevin Stefanski and his coaching style, which led to his exit from the Browns after the 2025 season.

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Jarvis Landry hits back at Kevin Stefanski after his Browns exit

Since the incredible 2021 postseason performance, the Cleveland Browns have gone back to their old ways as a franchise that struggles to win football games. Over the last two seasons, Cleveland has struggled with a combined record of 8-26, marking the 2025 season as the Browns’ fourth losing season under Kevin Stefanski.

Hence, when the former Cleveland head coach was fired after a 5-12 season and was then signed to be the Atlanta Falcons‘ head coach, Jarvis Landry spoke about why things didn’t work out for Stefanski.

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“You expect most of these coaches that are younger to be more personable, more relatable with their players, and in most cases, it just doesn’t work out that way,” Landry said on his podcast.

Jarvis Landry still feels the pain of that 2021 playoff loss, and his frustration with Chad Henne and Kevin Stefanski is clear with his comments. Similarly, for Browns fans, that divisional round defeat remains one of the biggest what-ifs in recent franchise history.