Ex-Patriot Reveals What Really Stopped Jimmy Garoppolo From Taking Over for Tom Brady

In the NFL, sometimes it’s not just about what you do, it’s about how you carry the room. Tom Brady, the legendary quarterback with unmatched precision, with an unfathomable legacy. On the other hand, Jimmy Garoppolo, the talented player, showed glimpses of hope. The GOAT bent reality in all those years he played. The players in the locker room were the witnesses. And one of them chose to open up while talking about the present.

During the July 4 episode of NESN’s Foxboro Rush, 2-time Super Bowl winner Chris Hogan sat down to discuss how the locker room changes with the quarterback. Let’s set some context first. Hogan had played 5 seasons already before Belichick brought him to the Pats in 2016. Jimmy G had played 2 seasons for them already. And TB12 was already a 4-time Super Bowl winner.

He revealed how both QBs had a different approach to their receiving groups. He said, “[Brady] was very vocal about what he wanted.” Tom Brady made it clear that they were weapons at his disposal. He told his receivers straight up, “If I don’t think you know where you’re going, or I don’t trust you, if I don’t trust you, I’m not looking your way. You’re not getting the football.” And that’s the part people don’t always see. Brady’s greatness wasn’t just stats and trophies. It was built on total accountability.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

USA Today via Reuters NFL, American Football Herren, USA New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns, Oct 9, 2016 Cleveland, OH, USA New England Patriots quarterbacks Tom Brady 12 and Jimmy Garoppolo 10 against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Patriots won 33-13. Mandatory Credit: Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports, 09.10.2016 15:56:31, 9611763, Jimmy Garoppolo, New England Patriots, NFL, Patriots, Tom Brady, Cleveland Browns, FirstEnergy Stadium PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xScottxGalvinx 9611763 “Image Credits: Imago”

AD

Garoppolo, by contrast, was still working his way into that mindset. “With a younger quarterback,” Hogan said, “maybe you don’t get that as much communication, or they’re a little hesitant to speak up in a meeting or on the field.” That’s not a criticism, it’s the natural gap between potential and proven. Jimmy G had the mechanics. He had the quick release. He had the physical upside. But when you’re standing next to Brady, even a good impression feels muted.

Jimmy G had the skill to lead. He won games in New England and more later in San Francisco. But that silent authority Brady wielded, the kind that demanded excellence without flinching, that’s what made him more than just a quarterback. That’s what made him the standard. Something that their present QB needs to become fast.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Drake Maye must aim to be like Tom Brady

The GOAT once said, “When you’re one of the leaders of the team, there are no days off.” Now, Drake Maye stands at Foxborough with new HC Mike Vrabel. But they need to pay attention to what Chris Hogan said from his decade of experience. Chris Hogan knows. Moreover, he’s seen young QBs try to find their voice in rooms full of veterans. And he’s honest about the growing pains.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2025: Bills vs Patriots JAN 05 January 5, 2025: New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye 10 warms up before a game against the Buffalo Bills in Foxborough, Massachusetts. MANDATORY CREDIT: Eric Canha/CSM/Sipa USA Credit Image: Eric Canha/Cal Media/Sipa USA Foxborough Gillette Stadium Massachusetts USA NOxUSExINxGERMANY PUBLICATIONxINxALGxARGxAUTxBRNxBRAxCANxCHIxCHNxCOLxECUxEGYxGRExINDxIRIxIRQxISRxJORxKUWxLIBxLBAxMLTxMEXxMARxOMAxPERxQATxKSAxSUIxSYRxTUNxTURxUAExUKxVENxYEMxONLY Copyright: xCalxSportxMediax Editorial use only

“I don’t care if it’s a five-step hitch route or, you know, a juke route, how technical the route can be.” Hogan said. “As long as you’re on the same page with your quarterback, you’re going to be in a much better position.” That pause, that split-second of uncertainty, can be the difference between a converted third down and a busted play. And now? He sees the same setup again.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I think for Drake with all these young guys, for a young group of receivers and a young quarterback, I think you just gotta communicate, man. It’s just that constant flow of communication back and forth, just really talking through everything.” But Hogan’s not making excuses. He’s offering a solution for the young boy to become the next Tom Brady.

The league is unforgiving, especially for young passers trying to assert themselves. But as Hogan puts it, there’s no cheat code. For Drake Maye and his rookies, that may be the most important throw they make, the one before the ball even leaves their hands.