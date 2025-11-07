Ex-Raiders Star Can’t Believe What Pete Carroll & Co. Are Doing After Broncos Loss

Under head coach Pete Carroll, the Las Vegas Raiders were supposed to turn things around after the bye week. Instead, the slide hit three straight losses. Their offense is dragging the team down, scoring just 139 points all season (15.4/game). And after that 7-10 letdown against the Denver Broncos, one ex-Raiders star lost his patience.

Former guard Richie Incognito fired off after the loss, slamming not just the execution, but the whole plan from Pete Carroll to offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.

“Wasted opportunity for the Raiders. Defense gave them a premium field position all first half… 7 points. [Ashton] Jeanty was rolling early, then they go away from him. If you’re not committed to the run, play-action isn’t fooling anyone. You’re not threatening them with the run out of a shotgun. Then it’s screens and TE jet sweeps like they’re searching for answers.”

“After the last turnover, they finally commit to the run, move the chains… then immediately get predictable again. Nobody is playing up to the standard, but this is on the coaching too. Put players in position to succeed,” Richie wrote on X.

The Raiders’ offensive troubles this season resemble the Patriots’ from 2023 under OC Bill O’Brien. The team at that time was struggling through a difficult opening schedule, multiple injuries on defense, and an incompetent offense.

Imago Bo Nix (10) of the Denver Broncos scrambles under pressure from Maxx Crosby (98) of the Las Vegas Raiders for a one yard gain during the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. The Denver Broncos took on the Las Vegas Raiders. (Photo by Eric Lutzens/The Denver Post)

The Raiders offense managed just 188 total yards, roughly two good quarters for an actual playoff team. Geno Smith, the Raiders’ quarterback, leads the league in interceptions with 12 and was sacked six times by Denver. They can’t protect him, can’t scheme open looks, and haven’t run the ball with any bite.

Ashton Jeanty found the end zone in the first quarter. After that, offensive productivity vanished. The Silver and Black had one shot for a game-tying field goal in the fourth, but Daniel Carlson’s 48-yard field goal was no good. But the only silver lining? The defense did its job.

The Raiders’ defense allowed just 220 yards and snatched two turnovers. Despite the defense’s efforts, the offense could only muster one scoring drive in return. Yet coach Carroll tried to put a positive spin.

“The way that they competed was just what we’re hoping for. Just what we’re looking for,” Carroll said. “There’s so many things we could get better at but the fight is in this dog now. Ain’t no doubt about it. I couldn’t wait to tell them how proud I was at the way they competed.”

Well, that’s too much optimism after three back-to-back losses. However, Richie’s point hits home: give players a shot to win and call better plays.

Richie Incognito takes a shot at Chip Kelly’s play calling

Under Chip Kelly, this was the fourth game where the Raiders scored fewer than 10 points. And who could forget that 0-31 disaster against the Kansas City Chiefs? It’s no surprise Richie Incognito called out Kelly’s play-calling after this one.

“Offensive play calling is a joke,” he wrote on X.

Even Pete Carroll sounded frustrated after the loss to Denver, admitting things aren’t working as planned.

“We’re not scoring enough points. That’s about as obvious as you can get…We’ve got to run the ball better…Chip [Kelly] was trying. He was staying with the running game to try to not let them tee off on us. We’ve got to score more,” Carroll said.

Las Vegas sits 30th in the league in points scored and dead last in the AFC West with a .222 win percentage. The losses have sunk Carroll’s squad to fourth in the division. Raider Nation wanted progress after the bye week, but what they’re getting instead feels like déjà vu: the same script, just a different Sunday.