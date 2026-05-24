Ex-Steelers Star Blasts Mike Tomlin’s Defense for “Unhealthy Attachment” to Failing Formula

Essentials Inside The Story Former Pittsburgh linebacker criticized Tomlin's defensive strategy on social media

The veteran belives that the scheme became a weakness because opposing teams easily recognized it

New DC Patrick Graham plans to use an analytical approach to implement multiple defensive schemes

It has been months since Mike Tomlin stepped down as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ head coach, yet the criticism never seems to end. For 19 seasons, he did not have a losing season and turned every player into a dynamic powerhouse under his system. But not everyone feels the same way. James Harrison has time and again called him out, and now another ex-Steeler is also walking the same path.

“Steelers defense did have an unhealthy attachment to base personnel,” posted Vince Williams on his X account. “5 man pressure was a strength that lived long enough to become a weakness.”

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Vince Williams played under Mike Tomlin from 2013 to 2020 and was a part of Tomlin’s system first-hand. Throughout his tenure, the Steelers focused on 5-man pressures and blitzes as their core defensive schemes, where five defense players rush the quarterback on a given play.

Since there are only five players on the offensive line, it creates a 1-on-1 situation, leaving no extra rusher for the quarterback. The tactic is a high-risk, high-reward move. While it can disrupt a quarterback’s movement, it can also backfire if the QB manages to read the play. They can throw the ball in the open area, potentially making a big play or even scoring a touchdown.

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With the Steelers heavily relying on this move, most quarterbacks around the league have an idea of the scheme, and they can just explore its weaknesses. The scheme, if executed perfectly, is one of the best defensive methods. Former Steelers defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau pioneered it and was crucial in helping the franchise win the Super Bowl.

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But in 2025, the Steelers finished 26th in total defense (356.9 YPG) and 29th in passing defense (243.9 YPG), confirming that LeBeau’s schemes are not working anymore. Spamming the same five-man pressure from the base 3-4 defense until someone beats it has always been Tomlin’s way.

Tomlin was stubborn with his game plans. Despite seeing his system getting revealed, he would keep it the same for weeks. However, with a new coaching staff, the Steelers are now looking like a different team, leaving the 5-man pressure looking like a thing of the past.

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Patrick Graham won’t be following Mike Tomlin’s footsteps

Mike McCarthy, who replaced Mike Tomlin as the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ head coach, has done an extensive overhaul in the coaching department. He brought in former Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham as the new Steelers DC. And from the very first moment, it became clear that Graham wouldn’t be following Tomlin’s methods.

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Graham will be implementing multiple defensive schemes based on what the situation calls for. He is ready to explore his analytical skills to find out how he can improve the team, especially by learning their strengths and weaknesses. Graham did the same at Las Vegas, orchestrating a defensive renaissance.

He was there from 2022 to 2025. In 2023, he completely turned over the defense. The Raiders only allowed an average of 19.5 points per game, helping finish 9th in the league. In the following two years, he guided the franchise to top-15 finishes in total defense. All-Pro edge rusher Maxx Crosby flourished under him, and linebacker Robert Spillane recorded a career-high 158 tackles in 2024.

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The Steelers also have talented veterans in T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward, and Alex Highsmith. After a poor defensive performance last season, Graham is on a mission to help the six-time Super Bowl-winning franchise get back to its winning ways. It will be interesting to see the defense change its tactics to put the offense at unease, rather than playing the same move over and over.