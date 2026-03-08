Ex-Steelers Star Accuses Logan Paul of Not Signing His Contract, Issues Warning to WWE’s Triple H

Essentials Inside The Story Logan Paul issued an open challenge to the NFL players, waging $1M to fight him

Former RB Le’Veon Bell challenged Paul to a fight during the 2026 NFL Draft weekend in Pittsburgh

Logan Paul mocked Rob Gronkowski for not stepping into the ring himself

The line of NFL players ready to fight Logan Paul is growing, and one former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker is now calling him out for ducking the challenge. The NFL star has lambasted the WWE wrestler, calling him all talk as he didn’t receive any “contract” or, more like, an invitation to a fight as promised by Logan Paul. While Paul may have had his share of fun by trash-talking NFL legends like Tom Brady, he may find himself dragged into a bigger conflict as the former LB has also issued a warning to WWE executive Triple H.

“Update: Logan hasn’t signed his side of the contract,” Fehoko tweeted on X. “A lot of bark no bite. @TripleH take the clause out of this clowns @WWE contract or I’ll pull up on his a– at @WrestleMania and smack t- outta him.”

In Fehoko’s latest message, he called out Logan Paul, who earlier challenged NFL players to beat him in the boxing ring. He even wagered $1 million. Nevertheless, it looks like Logan hasn’t kept his word, and now Fehoko is urging former WWE star and COO Triple H to rework Paul’s contract, who recently signed a contract extension.

Meanwhile, Fehoko’s comments come after Paul invited him and former Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell for a brawl, based on the duo’s blunt remarks. Right after Paul placed the $1 million bet, the challenge immediately drew responses from across the league.

“I would beat the sh– outta you, and your brother @LoganPaul @jakepaul name a time and date,” Fehoko wrote on X. “No sparring gear either.”

Meanwhile, Bell slammed Paul for inviting NFL players to a boxing ring, something that many of them had never done before. But he still sounded confident while speaking for himself.

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 20: Logan Paul at Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 at Javits Center on June 20, 2025 in New York City.

“Ima [I’m a] football player, that would beat the dog s—t outta Logan,” Bell wrote on X.

Moreover, he challenged Paul to an actual fight during the 2026 NFL Draft weekend in Pittsburgh. Bell hasn’t wrestled professionally, but he’s been active in the boxing scene since his retirement in 2022. So far, he has fought in a couple of exhibitions and professional bouts. He later demanded that the WWE wrestler “send the contract.” And Paul did.

“10 oz gloves. No headgear. 3 min rounds until someone quits. Next weekend,” Paul said to Bell. “$1M bet (money in escrow) No judges. You choose referee. Down for Boxing or MMA. Just lmk. Deal? Will have contract drawn up & sent.”

After the message, Fehoko didn’t hold back and said he didn’t even want the money. He shared a screenshot of a message sent to the wrestler, asking for a contract. Fehoko also insisted that he would travel at his own expense to settle the dispute in person if necessary to fight Logan and his “clown brother,” Jake Paul, following Logan’s trash comments on Tom Brady.

Logan Paul challenges NFL players after Brady’s insulting remarks

Earlier this week, Logan Paul touched upon Tom Brady’s comment about him on his Impaulsive podcast. For those not in the loop, the two had been dissing each other ahead of their face-off at a flag football event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In a clip Logan showed on his podcast, Brady jogs towards the camera and calls him a “b—-.”

New Jersey, USA, 13th July 2025. Tom Brady during the Chelsea vs Paris Saint Germain FIFA Club World Cup Final match at Metlife Stadium, New Jersey.

The practice session also featured the NFL icon’s former teammate, Rob Gronkowski. Reacting to it, Logan joked that an on-field brawl with Brady wouldn’t surprise him. He still believed that the signal caller wouldn’t actually lock horns with him if the situation ever escalated. Then, the internet personality shifted his attention to Gronkowski, saying that the former tight end doesn’t even deserve to bash him.

“…To Gronk of all people, who I beat up all of his brothers back to back,” he said. “The Gronks lined up, and I beat them up back to back to back. And guess who didn’t step in there? Mr. Gronk himself. And yet they’re calling me a b—-!”

Paul pointed out at the 2021 exhibition event, claiming that he outclassed Gronkowski’s brothers, Glenn, Chris, Dan, and Gordie, in separate rounds. At the time, Rob didn’t fight the wrestler himself, as he was refereeing the game.

However, the flag football event where Brady and Paul were supposed to face each other has been relocated to the United States amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. With no fixed date, Brady and Logan Paul still have some time to clash. For now, all eyes remain on the wrestler to see whether he will follow through on his challenge.