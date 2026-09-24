Ex-Steelers’ WR Antonio Brown Avoids 30-Year Prison Sentence with Plea Deal in Miami Shooting Case

A little over 10 months after his arrest, the legal troubles surrounding former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown appear to be heading for a conclusion at last. And for the 38-year-old, this update may be everything he could have hoped for.

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“Former NFL star Antonio Brown has accepted a plea deal that will spare him prison time in his Miami shooting case,” FOX News shared the update on X. “Brown’s attorney says the agreement dramatically reduces the original charge of second-degree m*rd*r and will result in probation instead of a potential 20-to-30-year prison sentence.”

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At a May 16th boxing event last year in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood, Brown got into an argument with another man. Brown then reportedly took a handgun from a security staff member to fire two shots at the man – one Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu. While initial reports at the time suggested Brown got arrested as a result, he took to social media the next day to explain what had happened.

“I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical hard to me,” Brown wrote in a post on X. “Contrary to some video circulating, Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me. I WENT HOME THAT NIGHT AND WAS NOT ARRESTED.”

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In that post, Antonio Brown also vowed to take legal action against those individuals. Nantambu, meanwhile, told the investigating authorities that one of the bullets fired by Brown had grazed his neck. A month after this incident, on July 11th, an arrest warrant was issued against Brown where he was charged with second-degree attempted m*rd*r with a firearm.

But just a few days after this warrant was issued, Brown seemed to have left America. Through his social media handles, he shared pictures of the Middle East, continued to share similar updates on social media, and even engaged in football narratives surrounding his old team – something he is doing even now.

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Cut to November 2025, and Brown was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Dubai, from where he was flown to New Jersey, where he was held before being extradited to Miami.

Brown eventually pled ‘not guilty’ to the charges against him and was released on a $25,000 bond, while also being ordered to wear a GPS ankle monitor. Now, per a statement issued by his lawyer, Mark Eiglarsh, accepting a plea deal has helped Brown avoid spending decades in prison, but he maintains that this plea deal should not be seen as an admission of guilt.

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“He is not accepting this agreement because he suddenly agrees with the State’s allegations,” Eiglarsh said, per Fox News. “He is accepting it because the State made him an offer he couldn’t refuse.

“There is a profound difference between believing you can win a case and deciding that you and your family cannot afford to spend another year, or potentially several years, wearing an ankle monitor and fighting it.”

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Now, Antonio Brown awaits the scheduling of a hearing to officially seal his plea agreement. With that, the legal troubles that have hounded him for more than a year will finally be behind him.