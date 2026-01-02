brand-logo
Fact Check: Are Tom Brady & Alix Earle Dating? Exploring Relationship Details After NFL Legend Cozies Up With 25-YO Influencer

ByAmit Kumar Jha

Jan 1, 2026 | 8:08 PM EST

Link Copied!
Tom Brady has started 2026 with a surprise. He has been single ever since his divorce, with fans often guessing what’s happening in his love life. He tries to keep everything under wraps, rarely talking about his personal life. But TMZ shared a video of the NFL GOAT with 25-year-old influencer Alix Earle.

The legend rang in 2026 with the social media star at St. Barths Club, where they were spotted getting cozy with each other. Has a new person entered his love life?

Stay tuned! There’s more to this story.

