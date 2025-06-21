Famous For Playing Cleveland Browns GM, $250M Rich Actor Makes NFL Coaching Confession to Michael Strahan

In Draft Day (2014), Kevin Costner played the role of Sonny Weaver Jr., a fictional NFL general manager of the Cleveland Browns, confronting big decisions under pressure. The film offered a glimpse into the world of front-office leadership, a world where communication, timing, and authority are everything, much like it is in football coaching. But who knew that the actor and director had a knack for actually coaching a team on the NFL sidelines?

That is what Costner revealed when he attended the NYC Fanatics Fest 2025 and sat down with NFL legend, Michael Strahan. Already the center of attention, Costner won the hearts of the fans at the event with a delightful story and an example of how he draws inspiration from NFL coaching to achieve brilliance on his sets and in his movies. And the revelation came when Strahan asked Costner, “You could’ve been an incredible player or a coach! I think you would be! You ever thought about coaching? It’s not too late.”

The video was shared on Instagram by the official account of SMAC Entertainment and Strahan in collaboration, and in the video, Costner said, ” I direct like a coach, I do. I get my actors and sometimes when you’re talking to actors and dumb actors. You know, they’re nervous and have nowhere to go. So I’m talking to you right. They’re giving me a bunch of chin-boogies cause I’m talking, because the f**er doesn’t know what I’m saying. He’s so nervous. I’ve seen things go wrong.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He further explained his coaching style he uses when he directs a movie, “So when I say that I direct like a coach, I sometimes do the chalk board. And I get down on my a* and say, ‘listen f***er, you’re supposed to be here. Okay? When you see the car, don’t chin-boogie me. Do you see the car? That’s when you go. Okay? When you see the car, that’s when you go.’ And I have found out, that the chalk board has really helped me.”

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SMAC Entertainment (@smacentertainment) Expand Post

However, Costner’s role in Draft Day wasn’t just a role picked up by an actor. He didn’t just walk onto the set and wing his role as an NFL general manager; he meticulously prepared, digging deep into real front-office dynamics of the sport to cultivate that unmistakable ‘coach’s eye.’

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kevin Costner’s methodological approach for the movie Draft Day (2014)

To bring authenticity to Sonny Weaver Jr., Costner reached out to actual NFL general managers. He sat down with the then-general manager of the Los Angeles Rams, Les Snead, who was deeply involved in personnel decisions, building scouting departments, and steering the franchise’s direction after their move to Los Angeles. Costner also met the then-GM of the Browns, Ray Farmer, whom the actor spoke to understand how to navigate pivotal decisions, drafts, roster building, and the weight of responsibility in a town hungry for results.

Costner told ESPN, “I talked with the Rams and Cleveland GMs… if there was a moment I didn’t understand, I would’ve sought them out. I understand the game, and desperation.” This deep dive gave him the direct insight he needed into how critical decisions are made, especially when under pressure: a key quality of leadership he carries over to his directorial approach as well.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sources like Sports Illustrated even described how behind every onscreen moment of the movie are months of preparation in the real world. SI cited about the movie, “Scouts and general managers scour the country for six months… the best GMs calmly trust The Board.” Suggesting that Costner recognized this systemic rigor. He mirrored it: memorizing not only his lines but the entire room’s. Even the NFL media took notice, “beginning three weeks before filming, Costner … memorized everyone else’s lines too.”

Kevin Costner’s candid confession to Michael Strahan revealed more than just Hollywood bravado; it unveiled a deeply ingrained coaching mentality rooted in both his film work and real-world prep. His chalkboard anecdote wasn’t just for entertainment. It was emblematic of how he operates with authority, clarity, and strategic thinking. With the skills and traits he learnt on the set of Draft Day, one can only imagine how he would’ve done as a coach. But even if Kevin stepped onto the sideline, every set he attends becomes his playbook, and every actor, his team.