Fans Send Prayers to Deion Sanders Amid ‘Difficult Issues’ as Cowboys Legend Michael Irvin Pays Tribute

Genuine friendships are often tested in tough times. Years ago, Michael Irvin was arrested for a Class C misdemeanor after accidentally holding onto a friend’s pipe following Thanksgiving. The first person to call him was Deion Sanders, and that call meant everything. “It was the greatest day of my life when he called me. I couldn’t stop crying that day. I just said, man, thanks for calling,” Irvin shared on Tubi TV’s We Got Time Today. That moment tightened their bond. The three-time Super Bowl champ needed someone in his corner, and Sanders showed up. Now, two decades later, that love hasn’t faded. This time, it was Irvin stepping in, showing up to support a struggling Colorado coach and prove that real friendship never quits.

We all know that Deion Sanders is not physically healthy enough to perform his professional duties. And this is problematic for his friends and fans. Hence, his closest friend and former Cowboys teammate, Michael Irvin, was not far behind, showing his support for the ex-teammate. He posted a video on Instagram featuring a magnificent swimming pool with classic green surroundings. To make the environment positive for his friend, he even took him along.

Irvin showed the entire estate to his fans, cracking jokes that he would bathe in the pool and then play tennis. But it was his way of cheering up his dear friend Deion Sanders. Known for speaking his emotions out, he tried to make everyone laugh by showing everyone that he was having a good time. Even Coach Prime laughed in the background as Irvin went on and on and on. But his caption revealed the true feelings: “My Bishop always said when your love ones are dealing with any difficult issues, you must find ways to make them laugh and CHANGE THIER FREQUENCY. I love you to life and FOREVER my brother @deionsanders 🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️❤️”

Wow! It’s a very sweet gesture that will definitely give positive energy to Coach Prime. However, as we mentioned above, the love and support between the two are not new. When Deion Sanders became the Jackson State HC, Irvin went to NFL Gameday and other shows, promoting his friend. Even in 2007, when the former receiver was inducted into the Hall of Fame, the first person to hug him after his emotional speech was Sanders Sr. Their friendship is intertwined with the deep desire to excel on and off the field.

Amid this, the coach also surprised everyone by revealing positive news. Although he is spending time away in Texas and also stayed away from the Colorado Buffaloes’ annual summer football camps, he tweeted, “everything is OKAY.” That’s huge! It means we will hear about his recovery soon from his mystery illness.

Nevertheless, when the fans saw this video, they also couldn’t stop themselves from getting emotional. In fact, they filled his IG post with messages of warmth and care.

Fans adore Cowboys legend for checking up on Deion Sanders

Over the course of our lives, we meet friends who become brothers. So, when the fans saw such deep love, they also reminisced about their lives. One such fan mentioned, “Man, 88, I love you for being a real brother to coach. I have the same relationship with 3 of my NON blood brothers. 😂😎”

Another fan also praised Michael Irvin for being a good friend to Deion Sanders. Even while enjoying his time away, he is still thinking and wishing well for his former teammate. “You’re a good friend!! Prayers lifted for Coach Prime,” wrote the fan. No doubt, such friendships are hard to find in today’s fast-paced world where people rarely get free time. So, when the WR took out time for his friend, one person couldn’t stop himself from commenting, “Beautiful. Get well ❤️‍🩹 soon. Good friends are keys to your heart.”

Many others wished well for Coach Prime amid his difficult issues and prayed for him. One fan noted, “🔥🔥this is beautifully insane ❤️❤️ praying for your healing Coach Prime.”

The last few months have been turbulent for the NFL legend. His son, Shedeur Sanders, slipped to the 5th round while the elder son, Shilo Sanders, went undrafted before the Buccaneers signed him. So, those incidents might have impacted him a bit. Nevertheless, he is a legend of his own achievements. Hence, another fan was only concerned about Coach Prime’s health, commenting, “🙏🏾 for Deion, he’s an amazing gentleman! #godlead”

Good news is – Deion Sanders is back on the path of recovery. And he will likely be back soon in Colorado, training young boys with the same zeal and energy he is famous for. Till then, fans are praying for him!