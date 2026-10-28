FBI Advised ESPN’s Pat McAfee to Wear Bulletproof Vest After Receiving Death Threats

Pat McAfee has dealt with death threats over his football commentary and outspoken personality. The situation reportedly escalated after American right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk was killed in September 2025. Now, the FBI has advised McAfee to wear a bulletproof vest on College GameDay. The report has now brought fresh attention to his dispute with the University of Utah.

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Front Office Sports reported that the FBI gave McAfee the advice during the week Kirk was killed at Utah Valley University. McAfee went ahead with College GameDay that weekend in Knoxville, Tennessee. ESPN has not revealed what specific threat led to the warning, though security concerns involving its on-air talent have drawn attention.

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“The safety and security of our on-air team, crew and fans is paramount at College GameDay,” an ESPN spokesperson said. “We are committed to ensuring a safe environment, and given the very real threats that members of our team face, we take issues involving their safety seriously. We support Pat and recognize the very real and valid concerns he has around safety and security.”

The report surfaced after McAfee publicly criticized the University of Utah over its handling of a social media video ahead of Saturday’s College GameDay broadcast. The university’s official account shared a clip asking students to imitate McAfee. Some called him “corny” and “creepy,” which he said felt different coming from the institution while he was preparing to promote the school on national television.

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McAfee said the post made him uncomfortable as he walked in front of a large crowd. He then referenced Kirk’s killing, questioning whether a university should amplify content that could encourage hostility toward a public figure.

He also expressed frustration with a student who complained that the kicking contest offered “only” $1 million, compared with a $3 million prize awarded to a student at BYU the previous week. The Utah student missed all three attempts.

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“I thought to myself: Has anything really scary happened at, like, a college gathering in the state of Utah recently?” McAfee said on his show Monday. “Do you think we should be amplifying reasons for why people hate my guts as a university?”

The University of Utah subsequently apologized, saying its goal had been to create lighthearted engagement but that it had “missed the mark.” The school accepted responsibility for publishing the video and emphasized that McAfee and the GameDay crew remained welcome on campus.

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Pat McAfee’s Past Experience With Death Threats Puts His Latest Security Concerns Into Context

McAfee’s history helps explain why threats are a particularly serious issue for him. During his playing days at West Virginia, he received death threats after missing crucial field goals in a loss to Pittsburgh in 2007.

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In a later interview with Sports Illustrated, McAfee recalled the toll the loss took on him. He said he received death threats, and his car was vandalized.

“I didn’t know if I wanted to live anymore. My life changed immediately that day,” McAfee said. “It was like something out of a movie. I just drove. I got all the way to Virginia through Maryland. I was gone for a couple days. I drove, parked, slept and kept driving. I didn’t know where I was. I didn’t know where I was headed. I didn’t know what was coming next.”

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In recent years, his high-profile broadcasting role and provocative commentary have continued to attract hostile reactions online.

The FBI report does not establish that the Utah incident involved a specific, credible threat against McAfee. However, it highlights the security concerns behind his reaction, even as his comments about the university have drawn criticism of their own.

With College GameDay scheduled to visit Indiana for its Halloween broadcast against Minnesota, McAfee’s latest controversy has placed both his public persona and the safety of sports broadcasters under renewed scrutiny.