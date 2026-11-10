“Feel Like I Was Robbed of My Career”: Cowboys Legend Seemingly Takes a Shot at Ex-Dallas HC Jason Garrett After Liam Coen’s Fiery Speech

It has been about eight years since Dez Bryant strapped on a helmet for the Dallas Cowboys. Yet, the wounds from his time under former head coach Jason Garrett clearly haven’t healed. Throughout his prime in Dallas, the three-time Pro Bowler played for a staff that was notorious for their robotic press conferences and sideline clapping. But Bryant wanted someone energetic and motivating to push him forward.

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When the former Cowboys wide receiver came across Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen’s recent speech after the Jaguars advanced to 6-2, Bryant seemingly missed the fiery leadership that he never really got in Dallas.

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“Whenever I hear coaches talk like this..I feel like I was robbed of my career!” Bryant wrote on X, reacting to Coen’s fiery speech. “Turn up Coach Coen!”

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Coen’s viral team address came on the heels of Jacksonville’s dominant 33-10 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football in Week 9. It was indeed a statement win that pushed the Jaguars to a 6-2 record in the 2026 season. But instead of giving the players a bit of time to relax, Coen motivated them to work harder.

Even though he stumbled with the “Duuuval” chant in his introductory speech, Coen found success in his later speeches. And this time, he even made Bryant miss his playing days.

“Here’s the question I wanna ask,” Coen said in his speech. “How great do we really want to be? Because we can sit here and say, ‘Alright, we’re at six and two, just had a good win.’ Or, we can say, ‘We’re going to be great.’ And I don’t mean on Sunday in a game. I’m talking about today, I’m talking about Wednesday, I’m talking about every single f—ing thing that we do throughout the week to continue the pursuit of greatness.”

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“I’m not asking you to go from good to great in a f—ing day, I’m asking us to go and pursue greatness with a relentless attack, to go and give ourselves the best chance every single Sunday, to go put that on tape.”

Coen emphasized that the time for trades is already here. Hence, the players and the staff need to do everything in their power to give themselves the “best chance to pursue greatness.” And that’s exactly what the coaching staff will continue to do.

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For Bryant, watching a head coach refuse to settle for “good” at 6-2, while promising his players that the front office would aggressively go all-in for a championship, brought back bitter memories of his eight seasons in Dallas (2010–2017) under Garrett. Despite fielding roster after roster loaded with Hall of Fame and All-Pro talent like Tony Romo, Jason Witten, DeMarco Murray, Tyron Smith, Zack Martin, and Bryant himself, Garrett’s Cowboys managed just two playoff wins in nearly a decade at the helm before releasing Bryant in April 2018.

With someone like Coen calling the shots, things would have been different for Bryant. Who knows… Coen could have ended the Cowboys’ 30-year-long Super Bowl drought.