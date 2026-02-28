Fernando Mendoza Earns Major Vote of Confidence From Brett Favre Following Raiders Meeting

Syndication: USA TODAY, Brett Favre has said he didn t know the money he received came from welfare funds. Xxx Sline Brett Favre 081020 Dcb Jpg, 28.10.2021 13:56:50, 17044745, Brett Favre, USATNSYNDICATION, USA TODAY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xShelleyxMaysx 17044745

A major endorsement from Brett Favre is putting the Las Vegas Raiders on notice after their recent meeting with top quarterback prospect Fernando Mendoza. His on-field achievements were enough to solidify him as the number one pick. Furthering his case, Mendoza received a major vote of confidence from NFL legend Brett Favre.

“Mendoza checks all the boxes,” Favre said during an interview with TMZ. “I don’t know if there’s a better leader out there at the quarterback position, certainly not in college. Just a classy young man. I don’t think he’s overly talented, and I don’t mean any disrespect that way. I think he does everything well enough to win.”

Coming from a three-time NFL MVP, these words carry significant weight, especially since Fernando Mendoza chose to skip the NFL Combine. Instead, he will showcase his skills at Indiana’s Pro Day on April 1. Addressing this decision, Brett Favre stated that it doesn’t matter much because his “best traits can’t be measured,” as per TMZ.

Brett Favre’s confidence in Fernando Mendoza stems from a stellar performance by the Hoosiers QB1 in 2025. After making 19 quality starts over two seasons at California with 4,712 yards passing and 30 touchdowns, Mendoza entered the transfer portal as the fourth-best signal-caller available.

Then, as he joined Indiana, he began his historic run, throwing for 3,535 passing yards, 41 touchdown passes, and just six interceptions on his way to the Heisman and a national title.

Favre’s endorsement only strengthens Mendoza’s case as the top prospect in this class. After sitting down with the Raiders, it was a different name that caught the young signal-caller’s attention.

The name that truly caught the signal-caller’s attention was Tom Brady, the team’s new minority owner and an NFL icon. Speaking about his meeting with the Vegas front office, Mendoza expressed excitement about learning from the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Fernando Mendoza weighs in on being mentored by Tom Brady

When asked about his meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders at the NFL 2026 Combine, Fernando Mendoza couldn’t hold back his excitement as he addressed the possibility of being mentored by former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

The minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders is often considered the greatest to ever do it, after his seven Super Bowl rings and three MVPs, alongside countless other accolades.

Reflecting on these achievements, Fernando Mendoza described the opportunity of working with Tom Brady as fantastic.

“I mean, who hasn’t admired Tom Brady?” Mendoza said, according to ESPN. “That opportunity would be fantastic. Tom Brady, I believe, was the greatest quarterback of all time by a wide margin, and to be able to have the opportunity to be mentored by him, it would mean so much.”

For Mendoza, the GOAT debate had a clear winner, and that was Tom Brady.

“Especially to learn, and I’m all about learning,” the top prospect continued. “So from day one, I got to learn a lot. It’s going to be a long journey. And to potentially have a mentor like that, it’d be pretty impressive and pretty meaningful.”

Fernando Mendoza’s rise from transfer portal pickup to Heisman Trophy winner and national champion has made him the consensus number one pick heading into the 2026 NFL Draft. With Brett Favre’s endorsement and the prospect of Tom Brady as a mentor in Las Vegas, the future looks bright for the Indiana signal-caller.