Former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason knows firsthand how quickly things can change on Monday Night Football. Speaking on Tuesday’s episode of WFAN’s Boomer and Gio, the former MNF analyst predicted some upcoming tension for ESPN and Troy Aikman, considering that the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback’s lack of a contract extension can cause some unwanted awkwardness between him and Joey Buck during Super Bowl LI.

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In a clip shared online, Boomer Esiason noted, “What’s going to be interesting is going to be the Super Bowl. Because that’s where, if anything’s going to happen, that’s where it’s going to happen,” Esiason said.

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“Whether it’s Troy’s goodbye, whether they do, like, a video tribute to Troy, I don’t know. That’s going to be a really weird, awkward spot because if they don’t decide to keep him or extend him, then that will be the last time he’s on air for ESPN, and I’ve been through this with them.”

Esiason called Super Bowl XXXIV, where the St. Louis Rams beat the Tennessee Titans, for ABC with Al Michaels in January 2000. Esiason recalled how he was ignored by ABC Sports president Howard Katz, Bob Iger and Michael Eisner as they walked past him to praise Michaels, and he was officially let go on March 8, 2000.

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Aikman is nearing the end of his $90 million, five-year contract with ESPN, while Buck has quietly signed a six-year, $108 million extension through 2031, according to reports. Talks between ESPN and Troy stalled when Aikman’s camp mentioned a $30 million/year figure for an extension.

The situation came to a head ahead of their October 12 broadcast of the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams matchup when Buck reportedly told Aikman he was “not the reason you don’t have a contract.” A few days later, Aikman revealed, “I’ll broadcast through this season, and I’ll be a free agent at the end of the year.”

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Aikman has also been open about wanting to take some time off in the autumn. In an interview with Sports Media with Richard Deitsch in September, the 3x Super Bowl Champ admitted,

“I’ve not had falls off since I was a kid. So there’s just things I want to be able to go do, and things I want to see, before my time on Earth is done.”

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With Super Bowl LXI taking place on February 14, 2027, ESPN is left with only a few months before Aikman’s current contract expires.