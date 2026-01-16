Fired Kevin Patullo Puts All Blame on Jalen Hurts & Eagles For Failure, Claims NFL Legend

Kevin Patullo’s exit wasn’t quiet. After being fired for his offensive blunders, he didn’t hesitate to aim straight at Jalen Hurts’ offense. NFL legend Richard Sherman unpacked the drama by highlighting shocking behind-the-scenes claims Patullo made that are enough to enrage fans.

“Fitz [Ryan Fitzpatrick] is good friends with Kevin Pattulo, so he reached out, and he’s [Patullo’s] like, ‘people are just so hard on me, and it’s not my fault, and they don’t understand the inner workings,’” he said on the SZN with Nick Foles & Evan Moore on January 8.

While Sherman tried to make sense of Patullo’s claims, he couldn’t help but rip into the Eagles’ offense and compare it to “a Ferrari car that you watched win a lot of races the year before… but it’s got a Toyota Corolla engine in it now.”

That analogy hits at one of the biggest reasons Patullo was under fire all season. Sure, Philly’s locker room has had vast clouds of drama swirling around it. But that isn’t new; they won the Super Bowl last season with basically the same roster.

So Sherman pinpointed a valid point: the “common denominator” in all the mess. It all spirals down to Patullo being the common thread tying the failures together. And as the former Eagles offensive coordinator, Sherman says Patullo just needs to own up to it.

“Kevin, we get it, but when you’re the offensive coordinator, with great power comes great responsibility, burden and accountability,” Sherman added.

Under Patullo, the Eagles suffered offensively like never before. The Eagles’ offense had ranked in the top 10 every year since 2022 for both points scored and total yards. But this season, it all crumbled so badly that they finished 24th in the league. That huge plunge lands squarely on Patullo’s shoulders.

Unpacking Kevin Patullo’s failed reign

Philly offensively still has explosive playmakers like running back Saquon Barkley, wide receiver A.J. Brown, and wide receiver DeVonta Smith. With that kind of talent, everyone is left wondering what’s gone so wrong. Richard Sherman is one of them, and he didn’t hold back.

“Something has changed in this run game where you’re running counter into unblocked guys,” Sherman continued. “I know offenses are designed certain ways, but when you’re designing plays that have no chance of success, then people are going to look to you. They’re not going to look to the players.”And that’s a fair point. When a team falters, the blame naturally falls on the leaders.

Patullo had been with the Eagles since 2021. He started as a pass game coordinator before stepping up to the offensive coordinator duties in 2025. The pass game under Patullo showed some early promise but turned wildly inconsistent.

He took over when the Eagles ranked 25th in total passing yards in 2021 and helped them climb to the 9th position in 2022. However, it slipped to 16th in 2023, and then plummeted to 29th in 2024. And that rollercoaster ride exposed some real issues.

Patullo taking the reins as OC in 2025 did nudge the pass game up to 23rd in the league. But it came at a steep cost. He dropped the rushing game far behind. The Eagles, who had stayed in the top 10 for total rushing yards under Sirianni’s watch, fell to a disappointing low of 18th in the league with Patullo calling the plays.

This shakeup marks Philadelphia’s fifth offensive coordinator in five years. It will be Hurts’ seventh offensive coordinator in seven seasons if the quarterback isn’t cut by the Eagles before the 2026 season.