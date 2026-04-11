5X Pro Bowler Accuses Dolphins of Orchestrating His Career Death With Browns Trade Despite Record-Breaking Season

Essentials Inside The Story A former NFL player opens up about a bitter exit from the Miami Dolphins

What was framed as a career-ending move to the Cleveland Browns ended up flipping the narrative

One painful playoff moment still lingers for the former WR

Former five-time Pro Bowl wideout Jarvis Landry made a startling revelation about the Miami Dolphins, who traded him to the Cleveland Browns in 2017 after leading the league in receptions with 112. Landry was drafted in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft with the 63rd overall pick and became one of the league’s most productive players. Due to contractual problems and disagreements between the parties, Landry was traded, prompting a sharp remark from the star wide receiver.

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“My coach, at the time, it was his thing in team meetings where he said, ‘If somebody doesn’t want to play for the Miami Dolphins, I’ll send you to Cleveland.’ Essentially, send you to Cleveland so your career could die,” Landry said on the Deebo & Joe podcast. “And then they call me, man, ‘You go to Cleveland,’ I’m like Cleveland? What happened to Tennessee? What happened to Baltimore? It was one of those symbolic things, you know, like Hey, like you don’t want to be with us. F–k you.”

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Through this comment, Jarvis Landry reflects on his turbulent exit from the Dolphins despite recording 400 receptions, 4,038 yards, and 22 touchdowns in his four-year career. Based on these stellar numbers, Landry had the leverage and therefore wanted a significantly larger deal when the Miami front office placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on him.

Further, the franchise also permitted Landry to seek trades when teams like the Tennessee Titans and the Baltimore Ravens emerged as options, as revealed by the LSU product. However, with the star wideout’s demands, the Dolphins shipped him to the Cleveland Browns to let his career “die.” Ultimately, Cleveland didn’t really end up being a graveyard for the star receiver.

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After joining the Browns, Jarvis Landry was a crucial part of the franchise’s most successful era in over two decades. Cleveland had a 7-8-1 record in Landry’s first season after the team won just once in its previous 32 games before his arrival. Then, over his four-year career in the Dawg Pound, the Browns won 32 games, the most in a four-year span since 1986-89.

Jarvis Landry also helped Cleveland win its first playoff game since 1994, and was soon seen as one of the best players in franchise history. However, early in his career, he realized that being a leader was not about volume but about belief. Jarvis Landry had to make his teammates buy in, and that required gaining trust within the locker room and demonstrating it every day on the practice field. It was a simple but urgent message since better results were not that far off, but only when the team would be dedicated to a single standard.

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Culture was that criterion, and Landry did not bide his time before it changed, but drove the change along. The tone started to change as soon as he arrived with accountability and presence. It culminated publicly in August 2018 when Hard Knocks filmed him giving an impromptu speech in the receiver’s room with expletive-laden vehemence.

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“I’m not really much of a talker,” Landry told NFL Films after the speech. “When I talk, it takes a lot before it comes out. But at the same time, I try to talk with the best interest of the team, not just myself. Pushing guys, holding the guys accountable, and leading by example.”

Throughout this time, Landry also developed a deep love for the Browns and ensured a long-lasting beef with the Kansas City Chiefs, who ended Cleveland’s historic playoff run in the 2020 season.

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Landry confirms beef with the Chiefs for crushing the Browns’ playoff dreams

Jarvis Landry, during an episode of his 4th and South podcast, spoke about his beef with the Kansas City Chiefs and backup quarterback Chad Henne, who ended the Browns’ playoff run in 2021. Henne saved the Chiefs by leading them to a 22-17 victory after Patrick Mahomes departed with a concussion in the third quarter.

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Henne completed a clutch 4th-and-1 conversion with a pass to Tyreek Hill with just over a minute remaining to ice the game and help Kansas City reach the AFC Championship Game. Landry publicly expressed his grudge with Chad Henne and the Chiefs.

“I got beef with this guy,” Jarvis Landry said. “I don’t think you understand. That year, Kansas City ended up playing Buffalo and beating Buffalo to go to the Super Bowl. That same year, we had beaten Buffalo, like trashed them, so in my mind now, I look back at it. Chad Henne really crushed my dreams.”

The Miami Dolphins, as alleged by Jarvis Landry, attempted to end his career by trading him to the Cleveland Browns. Instead, representing the Dawg Pound will remain one of the highlights of Landry’s career, as he brought some hope to a team dealing with constant misery and mediocrity.