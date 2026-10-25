“Focus Isn’t Where It Should Be”: Terry Bradshaw Blasts Dak Prescott & Cowboys Over Misplaced Priorities

In September 2024, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott signed a four-year, $240 million extension, making him the highest-paid player in league history at the time. Money buys comfort, but Terry Bradshaw wants to know what it’s buying on the field. The Hall of Famer is weighing in, and his verdict on Dallas Cowboys‘ priorities is anything but comfortable.

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“I’m not going to lie to you guys. I’m a Jerry Jones fan. Always have been. But you know what upset me? Let me tell you guys this. A couple of weeks ago, I saw when Dak Prescott broke the touchdown passing record for the Cowboys. They went into the locker room. And the whole place was screaming and hollering,” Bradshaw said on FOX NFL Sunday.

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“And I told Howie, I said, Howie, isn’t that a little strange? Michael, isn’t that a little strange? We’re celebrating that other than championships. Look, you celebrate passing touchdowns when it’s all said and done, not during a season. So that leads me to believe that their focus isn’t where it should be.”

The major concern around the Dallas Cowboys is their three-decade-long Super Bowl drought. While the Cowboys have fielded multiple powerhouse rosters over the last three decades, their seasons have ended in heartbreak.

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Terry Bradshaw believes that the Cowboys should focus on ending their drought, especially after revamping their defensive unit for the 2026 season.

The 2025 season was a heartbreak for Dallas. While the offense was one of the most explosive units in the league, ranking 2nd in total yards and 7th in points scored, the defense put together a disappointing performance.

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They conceded a franchise-record 511 total points and surrendered a league-worst 30.1 points per game. However, entering the 2026 season, the Cowboys hired Christian Parker as the new defensive coordinator while signing veterans like Von Miller, Rashan Gary, and Jonathan Bullard.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer even made a bold declaration on The Twins Take Podcast about his plans for the 2026 season.

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“I make no qualms, that’s the goal,” Schottenheimer said. “The Super Bowl next year is Feb. 14th, 2027. We plan on being there. I want to win it for the people under my leadership. I want to win it for Dak Prescott. I want to win it for CeeDee Lamb and Quinnen Williams, for your players that put in so much, you know, hard work and the sacrifice that goes into what we do.”

Contrary to expectations, the Dallas Cowboys had a shaky start to their season, with a 2-4 record. Despite that, when Dak Prescott broke the all-time franchise record for career touchdown passes (249), officially surpassing Tony Romo (248) during the Cowboys’ 37–20 Week 2 victory over the Washington Commanders, they were overwhelmed with emotion.

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However, Terry Bradshaw saw this celebration as a distraction, where the Cowboys are focusing more on individual achievements than franchise goals.