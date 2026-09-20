“Fools of the NFL”: Michael Irvin Sends Brutal Warning to Cowboys Over Becoming a Laughing Stock

“If they’re a real fan, they’ll stick with it. They’ll trust it,” said quarterback Dak Prescott after the Dallas Cowboys lost to the New York Giants. Well, that’s the issue. There isn’t a loyalty problem among Cowboys fans, but the fanbase is definitely weary. Weary of missing the postseason for two straight years, tired of failing to make a deep run when they do get in, and frustrated by a 30-year Super Bowl drought. But there’s something else that hurts more!

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Every season, Dallas puts together one of the best rosters in the league, only to stumble when it matters most. And that recurring cycle is exactly why Cowboys legend Michael Irvin believes the Cowboys risk making absolute fools of themselves if they don’t turn things around immediately.

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“We got Dak talking about the greatest offense…And that offense comes out and does nothing,” Irvin said on his YouTube channel. “Now they got mud in their eyes. They got boo-boo on their face. And whatever man you have in you, he must rise in this space right here. He must rise at AT&T Stadium Sunday.

“They got a physically talented team there. But you got to rise right now, or you’re going to be the fools of the NFL and made to look like the dummies of the NFL. It’s going to be embarrassing if they don’t rise up after that kind of loss…This is a dangerous, dangerous time for the Cowboys. Backs up on the wall. If ever there’s a must-win game in Week 2, it is now.”

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The Cowboys wrapped up the 2025 season with a 7-9-1 record, where their defense finished 32nd in the league by allowing 511 total points (30.1 points per game). As a result, Dallas decided to make some changes on the defensive side. After hiring Christian Parker as the new defensive coordinator, the Cowboys went into a transformation.

They roped in veterans like Rashan Gary, Von Miller, and Jalen Thompson. However, when the defensive unit came out to face the Giants in Week 1 of the 2026 season, they put up one of the worst defensive metrics of the week.

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In total, they surrendered 394 total yards while failing to stop the run, giving up 165 yards on the ground. Even Prescott struggled downfield, completing 22 of 34 passes for just 175 yards, throwing two touchdowns and one interception. As a result, the Giants ultimately toppled the Cowboys 28-20.

But why has this defeat taken a significant toll on Cowboys supporters, including Michael Irvin? First off, it has been three decades since the Cowboys last won a Super Bowl or even reached an NFC Championship Game. While other historic franchises cycle through rebuilds and title runs, Dallas has consistently failed to make deep playoff runs despite boasting highly talented rosters.

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While the Cowboys’ defense struggled last season, the offense led by Dak Prescott finished 7th in the league in scoring, averaging 27.7 points per game (471 total points). As a result, after bolstering the defense with new signings, owner Jerry Jones appeared confident ahead of the 2026 season.

“I like what we’ve got in our coaching staff. I like what we’ve got in the makeup of our players. I think we’re extraordinarily sound in the way we’re approaching all sides of the ball. So, it’s unquestionably founded on the fact that in my mind, we’re not hanging by a thread any place,” Jones said.

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However, when the Giants, led by 2nd-year QB Jaxson Dart, dismantled the Cowboys, the disappointment among the supporters followed. But the bigger concern lies around the Week 2 game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Michael Irvin envisions intense scrutiny if the result doesn’t come in their favor. However, Cowboys DC Christian Parker has already taken necessary steps to address the shortcomings of the Week 1 game. It will be interesting to see if they come out stronger on game day.