Forced to be Benched, Terry Bradshaw Finally Breaks Silence After 51 Years on Big Steelers Turbulence

Rifts between coaches and players aren’t exactly uncommon. Amidst the tension and pressure to lead a team, clashes of opinion and heated arguments often spark between the two parties. Strangely, it wasn’t much different back in the ’70s and ’80s. One such instance involves Hall of Fame coach Chuck Noll and NFL great Terry Bradshaw. The two didn’t always have the smoothest or best relationship during their run with the Steelers. “I did not like my head coach at all, Chuck Noll,” the former Steelers# 12 recently recalled what it was like playing for Noll almost 51 years ago.

The head coach had benched him quite a few times or often threatened to do so if he didn’t play well. He was tough on Bradshaw, who had just stepped into the pro league. Several years later, the feelings likely haven’t changed if you ask him. In a conversation during his appearance on the To The Point Home Service podcast, Bradshaw didn’t hesitate to open up about his experience. He candidly shared the incidents when his coach was “mean” to him, adding that Noll never shook his hand or appreciated him for his performance or achievements.

As we know, there was one infamous incident back in 1974 when he was benched and lost his starting job to a different player who went on to make history. Nearly five decades later, the legend recalled the player who replaced him and the story behind getting benched. So, before ranting about his coach, he recalled the incident during his appearance on the same podcast. “And I got a call from the Steelers about crossing the line. I said I’m not crossing the line. I can’t be the quarterback of a team lead a team who unanimously voted not to cross the line. And so I wouldn’t cross the line,” he said.

Despite the pressure from the management, he stayed firm in his decision. But someone else did. The person Bradshaw mentioned was Joe Gilliam, who paved the way for other young players to follow. “So they called Joe Gillium, and he crossed the line and went in, started playing, and they threw the football 30- 35 times a game, which we never did. When I was quarterback. And we ran the ball. And he played so well in preseason that he was announced the starter after the strike was settled. And so I was back up and, eventually he started strong, then he started fading. Then they put me, then he put me back in the start,” Bradshaw said.

As he recalled, the former coach kept switching the QB 1 quite a few times with Bradshaw at the end, and they ultimately won the Super Bowl. But the experience of being benched was particularly tough for Bradshaw. The former Steelers player even reportedly skipped Noll’s funeral in 2014, which upset many in Pittsburgh. Later, the NFL legend expressed his gratitude for Noll during a show at the Rivers Casino the next day.

Gilliam lost faith, and Bradshaw won his spot

Now, back in 1974, when Bradshaw was benched, Gilliam got the new starting job. And he was one of the first African Americans to start at the quarterback position. The late star was even featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated with the words “Pittsburgh’s Black Quarterback” written on either side of his face. And he performed quite well in the preseason. However, he wasn’t able to stay consistent. The pressure proved too much for him during the regular season.

Unfortunately, Week 6 of the 1974 season became his final start, and following this, Bradshaw reclaimed his position as the starter. However, as the NFL legend recalled, their coach kept switching the roles between him and Gillian as they both struggled to perform at their best. We know how it ended for the team and Bradshaw.

Coach Chuck later admitted that he had reinstated Bradshaw to the starter QB role because Gilliam was dealing with off-field issues. During the same season, Gilliam was also struggling with substance abuse. The former Coach also added that Gilliam had lost the trust of his teammates. The late star remained in the league for just one more season, and the rest of his career was in minor league football.

He was considered one of the best players by Bradshaw, but his battles stopped him. The former Steelers player passed away at the age of 49.