Forced to Leave CBS, Terry Bradshaw Reveals How John Madden’s Presence Made Him Exit $100,000 Broadcasting Role

Being a studio analyst for The NFL Today was the perfect job for Terry Bradshaw, something he describes as “showtime, babe.” But after hosting the show with Greg Gumbel for 4 years (1990 – 1993), Bradshaw faced the reality that his competitive edge wouldn’t get him the top spot here, at the same time when the NFL was dealing with its media rights renewal ahead of the 1994 season.

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“I do that 3-4 years, and then I get a call,” Bradshaw recalled on Glass Half Full. “I said, ‘You know what, this is fun and everything, but I’m not having any fun because I’m never gonna be the best. I’m never gonna be the first team. And that kind of goes against everything I believe in. So, I think I’m just gonna move on in my life and concentrate on my farming.

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“Madden’s there. Where am I? You’re gonna be 2. You wanna be 2? Is that what you want? No!” Bradshaw added. “I don’t want any part of it. And I don’t know why – it’s $100,000 bucks I was giving up – but it wasn’t my name. My name never meant anything to me, and I never had any. So I basically retired.”

For a better context, Madden was not the only reason Terry had made up his mind to leave. In fact, Terry Bradshaw technically never retired from CBS. The NFL’s media rights packages were about to be renewed before the 1994 season, and Fox Sports saw this as an opportunity. They bid a whopping $1.58 billion to land a four-year deal with the league that took the NFC broadcast package away from CBS. At the same time, Bradshaw switched to Fox NFL Sunday that same year, a position he holds to this day. But being overshadowed by Madden was a very real concern for Terry.

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Imago April 15, 2021, San Antonio, TX, United States: Legendary NFL, American Football Herren, USA quarterback and Hall of Fame inductee TERRY BRADSHAW speaks to business professionals at one of the first conventions to meet in person during the pandemic in 2021. Bradshaw, who played 14 seasons for the Pittsburgh Steelers, has also done acting and singing since retiring in 1994. San Antonio United States – ZUMAd150 0118575478st Copyright: xBobxDaemmrichx

John Madden was already an NFL legend before he sat in a broadcasting booth. 18 years of coaching experience, a 103-32-7 record, and a Super Bowl ring gave him an unmatched perspective on football. He had a rocky start when he joined CBS in 1979, but by 1981, he was paired with Pat Summerall as the network’s No. 1 duo – a spot they held until 1993. Terry Bradshaw, even with his four Super Bowl rings, was walking into a building where Madden’s chair was already bolted to the floor. But CBS’s recruitment drive for Bradshaw is why his exit stung even more.

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CBS went all out to land Bradshaw in the first place. Legendary sportscaster Brent Musburger showed up at Bradshaw’s ranch in a limo, handed him a note with executive producer Ted Shaker’s number, and told him to call. Terry, working cattle at the time, slipped the note in his pocket and forgot about it for days. He found it on wash day and finally made the call. Shaker & Co. offered Terry $100,000 a year for three years, and Terry flew to the Big Apple to sign his deal.

Now, decades later, Terry Bradshaw is actively working as the co-host and analyst on FOX NFL Sunday, as he looks to enter the 33rd season with the network. And it’s safe to say that, for now, the 77-year-old has no plans to slow down or consider retirement an option.