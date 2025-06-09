Forced to Move Out of 26-Year Home, Michael Strahan Gets Emotional About GMA Farewell

Bloopers, reunions, concerts, and, of course, the biggest news of the day. What comes to mind when you think about this? It’s the carousel of emotions that America wakes up to every single day, set in the heart of Times Square. But as the curtain closes on one of the longest chapters in newscasting history, 5 people find themselves at an emotional crossroads. What are we talking about? The collective wake-up call of Good Morning America.

Since way back in 1999, Times Square Studios has been the home for GMA. End of an era? That doesn’t even begin to encompass the feelings in Times Square right now. Those iconic moments with Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, Laura Spencer, and Ginger Zee will no longer be a part of the historic Times Square studio. As the hosts of GMA bid goodbye to their home for 26 years, the air in the studio was nothing but bittersweet.

As the team moves to Hudson Square from next week, the hosts of GMA bid goodbye to their studio. The air in the studio, naturally, was a little bittersweet. As Michael Strahan prefaced it, “You know, forgive us if we get a little sentimental this week that we’re saying goodbye to this studio that has been home to GMA for nearly 26 years. This time next week, we’ll be saying, ‘Good Morning America from our new studio’.” And when you talk of farewells, you look back to the days that started it all. And that’s exactly what they did. The hosts talked about their first day in the studio. Robin Roberts talked about interviewing Serena Williams, fresh off of winning the U.S. Open. “Our studio is brand-spanking-new, and she comes in, and she talks with us.” Roberts even recalled Williams had brought her dog along for the ride.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago December 20, 2024 Michael Strahan on Good Morning America in New York. December 20, 2024 Copyright: xRWx

AD

Roberts further added, “But I just remember… the energy and just looking around, going, ‘This is our home?’ All these years later, it still feels that way.” As for Michael Strahan, he recalled being really intimidated the first time he came in. “The bright lights, the personality, the energy, how intimidated I was when I walked through the door. A lot of thoughts were going through my mind.” There’s even a clip of Strahan from the day he officially became a part of the team. When asked if that felt like the first day of school, Strahan had responded with a big smile, “Yeah, the only thing I’m missing is my Spiderman lunchbox.” For Strahan, the experience was nothing short of “overwhelming.” He further added, “Those are the first thoughts. How overwhelming is this that I’m a part of this?”

As the GMA team moves on to Hudson Square, that’s where the new editions of your morning cup of news will come from. And for Strahan, as he looks back at his time with the team, he’s also looking back at his time in New York with the Giants. Most recently, the team decided to give him a memento of his legendary career.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Michael Strahan’s Giants memento

It’s not always about the jerseys and the trophies. For someone deeply ingrained in the New York sports community, Michael Strahan had to have a silver lining to his time at Times Square drawing to a close. The New York Giants answered that call long before it was made. They decided to give him a gift that was a reminder of his time with his old football team. And it wasn’t the sentimental type of gift. If anything, it was every bit the opposite, with the added element of bobbling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by michaelstrahan (@michaelstrahan) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Michael Strahan took to his IG last week to post the latest addition to his man cave. With a word of thanks to the Giants. Curious? It was a Michael Strahan bobblehead equipped with the iconic #92 jersey and a NY belt that looked like a WWE Championship belt. As the bobblehead flexed its muscles, Michael Strahan posted a picture of it with the words, “Closest I am getting to putting back on a uniform LOL. Thank you @nygiants for sending me my life-size bobblehead for the man cave.” The Giants sure know how to make their alums happy, especially when the alum goes out of his way to help the new faces in the current team.

Michael Strahan isn’t just broadcasting with the GMA team. He’s also showing up in the Giants building to give his pearls of wisdom to the team. Top it all off with him cheering his lungs out at the NY Knicks games, and we get a guy who is New York through and through. And it is moments like these that endear him to the fans again and again.