Forced to Sacrifice in Cancer Battle, Michael Strahan’s Daughter Isabella Finally Gets Back to Old Habits

The moment hit differently when Isabella dropped that TikTok video last November 14. She lip-synced Ariana Grande’s “We Can’t Be Friends,” completely bald from cancer treatment. The raw vulnerability struck millions of viewers instantly. Then came the beautiful transition — recent footage showing her hair growing back strong. “7 months ago vs now,” she captioned the emotional post.

The side-by-side comparison told an incredible story of resilience and hope. Nearly a full year later, this Thursday marks another milestone. Isabella’s ready to showcase her complete transformation and celebrate her hair growth. And she just dropped a bombshell on Instagram that left everyone speechless.

The 20-year-old stunned in a white tank top and denim, but her long brown curly hair stole the entire show. After finishing chemotherapy, she’s absolutely glowing with health and confidence. Her Thursday Instagram post captured the summer vibes perfectly. “Summer nights in the city,” she captioned the shot, clearly enjoying New York nightlife with her twin sister. The casual outfit worked beautifully, but her hair transformation became the real conversation starter. Those gorgeous curls cascaded naturally, marking an incredible milestone in her recovery journey.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isabella Strahan (@isabellastrahan) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Isabella’s hair growth tells an amazing comeback story. She shared photos in October showing early growth as she started college again. Now, just before Thanksgiving in November, her updated pictures reveal dramatic progress. The contrast from her bald cancer treatment days feels almost surreal. Her modeling career roared back to life alongside her hair growth. Isabella stars in Kenneth Cole’s new “Purposeful Voices” campaign, wearing seven stunning looks from their Spring 2025 collection. The campaign represents her triumphant return to fashion after everything she endured.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Her first modeling gig happened in spring 2023 for Sephora’s campaign, launching in January 2024. Back then, she was just 19 and appeared in online and in-store advertisements. Three months before that Sephora shoot, in October 2023, she received devastating news: the USC student discovered she had medulloblastoma, a cancerous brain tumor that changed everything instantly. Isabella paused her college career and modeling activities to fight for her life. She received treatment at Duke University’s Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center, documenting every step courageously. Her YouTube series and ABC special, “Life Interrupted: Isabella Strahan’s Fight to Beat Cancer,” inspired millions worldwide.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

She appeared on “Good Morning America” to discuss sharing her story publicly. Her goal was to inspire others facing cancer or similar challenges, turning her pain into purpose for countless viewers. Michael Strahan’s daughter proves that strength runs in the family. Her journey from baldness to beautiful curls represents hope for cancer patients everywhere. The modeling world welcomed her back with open arms, recognizing her resilience and beauty. That’s why, Isabella is now in cahoots with Kim Kardashian’s brand, and it’s a match made in style heaven.

Isabella Has Partnered With Kim Kardashian’s Brand

The Strahan twins just landed their biggest modeling gig yet. Isabella and Sophia Strahan scored the lead roles in Kim Kardashian’s Skims “Campus Collection” campaign. Both sisters rocked matching white crop tops that perfectly captured the college vibe Skims wanted. The behind-the-scenes content flooded Instagram immediately. Sophia shared videos and photos from the shoot, clearly loving every minute. “Spent the best day on set with @skims,” she captioned her post, radiating pure excitement about the collaboration.

Michael Strahan couldn’t hide his pride when discussing the campaign on “Good Morning America” on Friday. “Very proud of my girls,” he said about their joint modeling success. The proud father added a playful jab about their sibling dynamic. “That is the best they have gotten along I have ever seen,” he joked, referencing their typical twin rivalry. Skims launched the “Campus Collection” Wednesday, with perfect timing for back-to-school season. The line features accessories and loungewear, including T-shirts, dresses, and pants designed specifically for college students.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Isabella’s modeling journey shows incredible resilience. She debuted with Sephora in 2024 for her first major campaign. Cancer treatment forced her to pause everything, but she bounced back stronger this spring. Her Kenneth Cole “Purposeful Voices” campaign marked her triumphant return, featuring Spring 2025 ready-to-wear pieces.

The Skims partnership represents a massive milestone for both twins. Isabella’s comeback story continues to inspire others, while Sophia steps into the spotlight alongside her sister. Together, they’re proving that family bonds create the strongest foundations.