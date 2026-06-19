Forced to Throw With Left Hand, Saints Legend Drew Brees Shuts Down NFL Return in Latest Update

Drew Brees’ illustrious 20-year NFL career helped him earn a place in the prestigious Pro Football Hall of Fame. He played until the age of 42, which only a select bunch of players can boast of, including the great Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Although it has been over five years since Brees called the curtains on his career, fans would love to see the QB return to the field. After all, Philip Rivers, who is 44, came out of retirement and represented the Colts last season. When asked if Brees could do the same, his answer explained a lot about the injuries NFL players endure and how they last even after retirement.

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“I would know where to throw it. I just don’t know if I could get it there,” said Brees in a recent episode of Bussin’ With The Boys. “That’s one lingering effect from the shoulder surgery. I don’t throw with my right arm anymore; I actually throw left-handed. I kind of started doing that towards the end of my career, just with my kids. Because I’ve come home after a long day of practice. And I didn’t have anything left in the right arm, and they but the boys want to play catch. So, I throw left-handed.”

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Drew Brees’ refusal to make a comeback has a reason. In an NFL career that spanned from 2001 to 2020, Brees’ career was marked by multiple injuries. However, in 2005, Brees had one catastrophic right shoulder dislocation and labrum tear while playing for the San Diego Chargers.

Although he got the surgery done, long-term consequences were always going to be there due to how severe the injury was. By 2020, his arm strength had drastically declined. This led to Brees officially announcing his retirement in March 2021.

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“If I could, I would absolutely still be playing,” Brees said in an interview with ESPN in 2023.

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Considering the standards of the league, where quarterbacks like Josh Allen of the Bills are known for their powerful arms, Drew Brees might not be able to match that strength with his weaker left arm. But during his playing years, where Brees represented the Chargers (till 2005) and the Saints, he was known for his pinpoint accuracy.

In fact, in NFL history, there have only been a handful of passing seasons to cross the 5,000-yard mark. Brees achieved this milestone five times, while no other quarterback in history has done it more than twice. Also, in 287 regular-season games, Brees threw 80,358 passing yards in 10,551 passing attempts.

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Due to this pedigree, many wanted Drew Brees to come out of retirement. Sean Payton, who was Brees’ HC of the New Orleans Saints, called Brees to convince him to return as the team faced a depleted roster due to COVID. Hearing that, Brees reportedly considered it for a moment. However, he ultimately declined because he felt he could not perform at the required standard.

Although we might never see Brees on the field again, his legacy will forever be cemented when he enters the Pro Football Hall of Fame on August 8. The accolade would mark his legacy as one of the impactful quarterbacks who played in the leading football league.