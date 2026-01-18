Forgotten 49ers QB Vents Frustration at NFL For Risking Brock Purdy & Co.’s Health Amid EMF Scandal

Essentials Inside The Story Former QB alleges the NFL utilized unequal treatment in scheduling that hindered the 49ers' recovery and performance

Reports claim that an electrical substation next to the 49ers' Santa Clara facility emits EMF that may be degrading player health

The theory gained traction following star tight end George Kittle’s season-ending Achilles tendon injury

While the San Francisco 49ers‘ Super Bowl loss is in the rearview mirror, a former team quarterback is sounding the alarm that the real story wasn’t what happened on the field, but how the NFL allegedly jeopardized the team’s health long before kickoff. For former 49ers QB Jeff Garcia, the team’s playoff exit wasn’t just a loss; it was a symptom of the NFL’s disregard for player health—a charge that hits harder amid a growing controversy at the team’s own headquarters.

“The daytime games are in warmer locations—Jacksonville vs. the Bills and Carolina vs. the Rams—while the night games are played in freezing conditions, like the Bears vs. the Packers in Chicago and the Patriots vs. the Chargers in the Northeast,” Garcia said in a video posted on Instagram. “Both the Bears and the Rams played on Saturday and then had to turn around and play again on Sunday the following week. Meanwhile, the 49ers played Sunday night in Philadelphia but were forced into a Saturday game in Seattle the next week. That’s not equal treatment.”

The Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams both played their Wild Card games on Saturday, Jan. 10, with the Bears beating the Packers in the evening and the Rams winning their game earlier in the day. The troubles, as per Jeff Garcia, began during the Divisional Round that saw the Bears scheduled to host the Rams on Sunday, Jan. 18, at around 5:30 p.m. Central Time (a late-afternoon kickoff in Chicago’s winter cold).

The San Francisco 49ers, on the other hand, played against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 11, and then were set to play the Seahawks in Seattle on Saturday, Jan. 17, at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time. This resulted in a shorter turnaround and therefore placed their game in a milder West Coast setting rather than a frigid Midwest night.

Weather differences in January help explain why this scheduling frustrated the former pro. Chicago generally experiences average highs near 32 °F (0 °C) and lows around 20 °F (−6 °C) in January, with strong winds making the weather feel even colder. Philadelphia, on the other hand, averages daytime highs around 40 °F (4 °C) in mid-January, while Seattle’s weather is usually milder, with highs near 48 °F (9 °C) and lows around 38 °F (3 °C). According to Garcia, this troubled Brock Purdy and the team, resulting in limited results (a 6-41 loss to the Seahawks).

The admission from the former QB was presented as a factual observation rather than simple team bias. However, things turned even more critical for the 49ers as the theory comes at a time when they are dealing with an EMF scandal.

Former 49ers star shares his verdict on the EMF scandal

San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle suffered a season-ending Achilles tendon injury during the team’s playoff win over the Eagles. Amid his ongoing treatment, many linked it to the claims of the EMF impact looming over the team’s training facility for a long time. This, per reports, is due to the electrical substation adjacent to the facility in Santa Clara. Adding more to the concerns, former 49ers pro, Delaie Walker, stepped forward to share his experience on the matter.

That’s been an issue since I was there,” Walker said. “They talked about us moving cuz everybody said it was giving people cancer. Everything dies where the power station is. So they would start telling us, ‘This may cause cancer. This is a study they’re doing.’ You can even feel it sometimes, the energy or something. And then a transformer exploded one day when were at practice. That sounded like a f——-g bomb went off. I was like, ‘This is dangerous.”

Speculations about this theory of sustained injuries for the 49ers gained massive attention across social media channels. However, experts directly dismissed the claims, making it clear that there is no scientific proof that EMF causes these kinds of sports injuries.