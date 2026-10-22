Former Bears Kicker Robbie Gould Walks Away From High School Head Coaching Job After Two Years

Former Chicago Bears kicker Robbie Gould has made a significant career move. He has finally stepped down from his position as a head coach at Saint Viator High School after spending two seasons training the Lions’ football team.

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According to Saint Viator, Gould wanted to spend his days with his family.

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“We are grateful to Coach Gould for his leadership, dedication, and commitment to our student-athletes,” President of Saint Viator High School, Ryan Aiello, stated via the high school website. “We appreciate his contributions to Saint Viator football, respect his decision to prioritize his family, and wish him all the best.”

Gould arrived at Saint Viator after having a turnaround season at Rolling Meadows High School in Illinois. In the 2024-25 season, under Gould’s guidance, they finished 5-5, with a conference record of 2-3.

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Well, Saint Viator Football didn’t really thrive under Gould’s guidance. In the 2026-27 season, they recorded a 2-7 finish and a conference record of 2-1. They had an overall record of only 1-8 in the 2025-26 season. They even lost all three of their conference games. However, in the previous season, they had a 4-5 record and won one conference game.

However, Gould had an idea of the Lions’ culture. After all, he was associated with Brett Basanez, his Bears teammate who hailed from Saint Viator. He even had a phone call with Jarrett Payton, as per the high school’s official website.

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Nevertheless, Saint Viator High School has already begun its search for a new head coach for its football team. They’re actively searching for a leader who can strengthen their program while adding to their team culture. After all, the front office certainly wants the Saint Viator Lions to win.

“We are investing in the future of this program, and our student-athletes will remain our top priority,” said Athletic Director Nick Sobieszczyk. “We are focused on finding the right leader to guide the next chapter of Saint Viator football.”

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Even though Gould has stepped down as the head coach, he will continue to help the senior student-athletes with their collegiate transition.

Why Did Robbie Gould Want to Become a Coach?

Of course, when Gould stepped in as Saint Viator’s head coach, he felt nothing but honor and excitement. He addressed the institution for its “storied tradition of excellence both on and off the field.” But there was one major reason why he believed he would be a good fit at Saint Viator.

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“Coaching has been a vital part of my development and success at every level of my career, high school through the NFL, and I look forward to providing the same kind of guidance and leadership to young people here at Rolling Meadows,” Gould said, addressing his move to coach in Illinois. “It’s time for me to give back for all the opportunities I’ve enjoyed. I can’t think of a more meaningful or enjoyable way to do that than by helping develop students as athletes and young adults.”

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With 86.46% of field goals made in his career, Robbie Gould stands as the 11th most accurate placekicker in the history of the NFL. He spent 18 years in the NFL and made 447 out of 517 field goals. Out of those 18 seasons, he spent 11 with the Chicago Bears.

Now, Gould is looking forward to spending more time with his wife, Lauren, and sons, Griffin, Gavin, and Grayson.