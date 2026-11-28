Long ago, when Revie Sorey was a young adult, he called himself the life of the party, per the Chicago Sun-Times. This was a man who wasn’t afraid of making bold choices and played an important role in the Chicago Bears offense in the late 70s.

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Unfortunately, Chicago had to bid Revie Sorey a final farewell on November 26, 2026. The Sun-Times confirmed his death; Sorey was 73 when he passed.

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The Bears drafted him in the 1975 season, and he played 109 regular-season games (started 77 games) for the Bears. He used to block for Chicago great Walter Payton, even earning All-Conference honors for his integral role in the Bears’ offensive line.

Sorey retired after the 1983 season and turned his attention to helping the community, per the Sun-Times. He was the director of educational services at Ada S. McKinley Community Services. Sorey also founded the Revie Sorey Trunk Scholarship Program with Anita Efron, one of his closest friends.

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Sorey struggled with health issues in the later part of his life. Chicago insider Fred B. Mitchell wrote in 2023 that the former offensive lineman had suffered a series of strokes by that year, when he marked his 70th birthday. Efron had been his caretaker all this while.

When he was younger, Sorey was a different person altogether. Former linebacker Tom Hicks told The Sun-Times a few years ago that Sorey used to dress like famed musician Sly Stone, drive a Thunderbird, and park illegally. However, that zeal of life was restricted decades later, when he suffered a stroke.

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Revie Sorey had been living in Warren Barr Pavilion and required 24/7 care after he suffered a major stroke in 2012. His first came in 2002. Sorey could not walk or speak after the 2012 incident. He later moved to The Clare, a senior living facility.

Unfortunately for Sorey, he lost his wife to cancer in 2011, and his son in 2016. It is not clear if he had any more surviving family, but he depended a lot on Efron and her family during this tough time. Her husband, Mort, represented Sorey when he was drafted in 1975. They had become a second family to the late OL, and had stayed on till the end.

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On the field, however, Sorey quietly helped Walter Payton become the legend he has become. Together with Noah Jackson, Payton was able to make those famous sweeps after the way ahead was cleared for him. Jarrett Payton, Walter’s son, also sent in his condolences on Sorey’s passing.

He was also loved for the work he did off the field. For his integrity and dedication through public service, he was awarded the Illinois’ Monsignor Edward J. Duncan Award in 2007. It is given to a University of Illinois football letterman who has displayed exemplary integrity and dedication to his community through public service and citizenship.

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“Everybody loved Revie,” former offensive lineman Dan Jiggets told the Chicago Tribune. “It’s not so much the fact that he was a great teammate. He was a great citizen of Chicago.”

“One of the stalwarts from the Bears’ dark ages and a longtime community servant. RIP,” The Athletic’s Dan Pompei shared on X.

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“I am getting literally hundreds of texts and emails from people who Revie helped. He just wanted to uplift people and show them how they could soar and be their best self,” Efron told the Sun-Times. “Everybody has said that there’s a connection with the Bears getting that win on Thanksgiving, the day he died, and, yeah, I think so, too.”

On the very same holiday in 1980, Chicago defeated Detroit 23-17 in an overtime win. Revie Sorey played in that game. Years later, Chicago defeated the Lions 39-35 in Detroit this season.

Passing away on Thanksgiving Day, after the Bears earned a dramatic win over Detroit, feels like a fitting farewell for Revie Sorey, but tragic at the same time. Long after paving the way for Walter Payton, his resilience through heartbreak and devotion to Chicago youth cemented an unforgettable legacy.