Former Bills QB’s Wife Wants to Sell His Heisman Trophy, Sets Hilarious Price Before Valentine’s Day

Essentials Inside The Story Spousal warfare erupts as a legendary trophy hits the auction block.

Cryptic coffee captions hint at a major shift in the household.

A father's emotional farewell at SMU marks a new family chapter.

What are the consequences of forgetting Valentine’s Day? Well, if you’re a football legend, it might cost you your Heisman Trophy. That’s exactly what former Buffalo Bills quarterback Matt Leinart’s wife is threatening.

Josie Leinart just reminded her husband what happens when college football immortality meets a forgotten holiday. Days before Valentine’s Day, the actress took to Instagram to post two pictures with a move that had NFL fans roaring. Her husband hadn’t asked her to be his Valentine yet. So she decided to auction off his most prized possession—the bronze statue he won back in 2004.

“My husband hasn’t asked me to be his valentine yet. So I’m selling his Heisman Trophy. 😍,” Josie wrote as the floating caption for the first picture featuring herself with Matt Leinart.

In a second picture featuring the famed trophy, she set the price at a mere $20, and like anything you find on eBay, she accompanied it with a listing description that was pure gold.

“$20, negotiable. Would also trade for a cappuccino and baked good,” Josie wrote on the second picture, followed by a complete list of product specs. “Pros: Makes for a great podcast backdrop. Heavy enough to also double as a paperweight. 1 of 1 (just like me).”

While fans laughed at the $20 price tag, the caption was doing double duty. The “baked good” wasn’t just a snack request… it was a cryptic confirmation of a new addition to the family.

The post serves as the couple’s newest pregnancy reveal, hinting that a fourth child is on the way for the Leinarts. It’s a classic move for the pair, who famously used a self-deprecating video to announce their last pregnancy in 2024.

That’s spousal warfare at its finest. But Josie didn’t stop there. What she wrote next was an immaculate shade thrown at Matt.

“Comes with built-in stories that begin with ‘Back when I played…’” continued Josie, before delivering the final blow. “Perfect for anyone who peaked before social media existed.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josie Leinart (@josieleinart)

Now, Matt earned that trophy legitimately. In the 2004 season, his junior year at USC, he threw for 3,322 yards and 33 touchdowns against just 6 picks. He also led the Trojans to an undefeated season and their second consecutive national championship, and beat out Adrian Peterson and Jason White for the trophy.

What’s more, he became USC’s sixth Heisman winner, following Carson Palmer, who’d claimed it in 2002. The Trojans were in dynasty mode, and Matt Leinart was untouchable. But twenty-two years later, that same hardware sits in their house while Matt apparently forgot to lock down Valentine’s Day plans. Josie, who married him in 2018, wasn’t about to let it slide quietly.

She went public, hard. When your husband is a former NFL quarterback turned Fox Sports analyst, you know exactly where to hit him: social media, maximum visibility.

To be fair, Matt’s NFL career never lived up to the college hype. After four years with the Arizona Cardinals, he bounced through the Houston Texans, Oakland Raiders, and the Bills. Career totals: 4,065 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and 21 picks. While the numbers were respectable, they were nowhere near legendary. So that Heisman remains his crowning achievement. And now it’s at risk.

But beneath Josie’s playful roast lies something deeper. The Leinart house has been navigating major emotional shifts lately. Empty nest syndrome arrived hard and fast just weeks ago for them, making this Valentine’s Day jab feel like comic relief for heavier feelings neither of them expected.

The hardest goodbye for Matt Leinart

January hit Matt like a blindside sack with mere seconds left on the clock. Because that’s when he dropped his oldest son, Cole, off at SMU. Cole was off to be a quarterback, following in his dad’s footsteps, and Matt wasn’t ready for it.

“My son left for College yesterday,” Matt wrote on X. “I’m on my way out there now. I am not ok. This is the hardest thing that I have ever done. There’s a million emotions running through my mind, just hoping I did enough as a dad to prepare him.”

The vulnerability caught everyone off guard. Former Heisman winners don’t usually post like this. Cole, 19, grew up with Matt’s presence at every practice and game. Born in 2006 to Matt’s ex, Brynn Cameron, he had his dad as a daily constant. But now that he’s off carving his next big journey, Matt’s post revealed what gutted him the most.

“I already miss the daily stuff we take for granted, getting him up for school, hanging in our garage playing video games, making him breakfast, etc,” Matt admitted before delivering a reality check for all parents. “Be there for your little ones, soak up every moment you have, never say no, and enjoy because it goes way too fast!”

Naturally, the house feels emptier for him. Just Matt, Josie, and a Heisman Trophy she’s willing to liquidate for coffee and pastries. At least until Matt asks the right Valentine’s Day question before his legacy ends up on someone’s podcast shelf.