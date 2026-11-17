A former NFL star who once made his name by overpowering opponents on the football field is now facing serious allegations following a confrontation with law enforcement in Alabama. What began as a traffic stop reportedly escalated into an alleged assault, a brief pursuit, and an arrest, leaving one police officer requiring medical treatment.

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Marcell Dareus, the former Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle, was arrested in Hoover, Alabama, early Saturday, according to TMZ. The 36-year-old was pulled over after an officer allegedly spotted him driving erratically near John Hawkins Parkway and Lake Cyrus Boulevard.

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According to the Hoover Police Department, Dareus was not compliant during the stop and allegedly assaulted an officer before driving away. Officers followed him a short distance to his residence, where police claim he resisted arrest again. Authorities also said they found m******** in his possession after taking him into custody.

“During the stop, Mr. Dareus was non-compliant with officers, escalating his behavior to the point of assaulting an officer,” a Hoover Police Department spokesperson said in a statement to the New York Post.

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The spokesperson added that Dareus then put his vehicle in gear and drove away, prompting officers to pursue him to his residence. Police allege that he resisted arrest there before being taken into custody. One officer was transported to a nearby hospital with a minor injury, according to the department.

Dareus was booked on four charges: second-degree aggravated assault on a police officer, attempting to elude a police officer, resisting arrest, and second-degree m******** possession. The charges reflect the allegations surrounding both the initial traffic stop and the subsequent arrest at his residence.

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Jefferson County jail records show that Dareus was booked on November 14 and released later that evening. TMZ also reported that he bonded out the same day. No further details about a potential court date have been made public, and Dareus has not publicly addressed the allegations.

The arrest has drawn attention in part because of Dareus’ connection to the Birmingham area. Born in the city, he attended Huffman High School before becoming one of the most prominent defensive prospects in college football.

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Dareus starred at the University of Alabama under Nick Saban, helping the Crimson Tide win the national championship in the 2009 season. He started all 14 games that season and delivered a defining performance in the BCS National Championship Game against Texas.

His 28-yard interception return for a touchdown helped Alabama secure the title, and he was named the game’s defensive MVP.

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The Bills selected Dareus with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. He made an immediate impact, recording 5.5 sacks as a rookie before developing into one of the league’s leading interior defenders.

His strongest season came in 2014, when he registered 10 sacks and earned First-Team All-Pro honors. He also made consecutive Pro Bowl appearances in 2013 and 2014, becoming a central figure in Buffalo’s defensive front.

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Dareus spent more than six seasons with the Bills before being traded to the Jaguars during the 2017 season. He played his final NFL campaign in Jacksonville in 2019, bringing his nine-year career to a close.

He finished with 37.5 sacks across 121 regular-season games, including 35 during his time in Buffalo. For now, however, the former defensive standout’s attention is away from football as he faces four charges in Alabama. The allegations have not been proven in court, and he remains presumed innocent unless found guilty.