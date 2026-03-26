Former Browns & Cowboys QB Bernie Kosar Announces Health Update 4 Months After Liver Transplant

Essentials Inside The Story Four months have passed since Kosar’s liver transplant surgery in November 2025

In January, Bernie dealt with a minor liver rejection that was treated with IV therapy

Kosar received a liver from 21-year-old Bryce Dunlap after a year and a half long wait

From winning inside the gridiron in the 80s and 90s to surviving liver cirrhosis, Cleveland Browns legend Bernie Kosar has been through a lot. The former Super Bowl winner underwent liver transplant surgery on 17 November 2025, two years after being diagnosed. While the surgery was successful at the time, the NFL legend recently dropped a health update for his fans.

“It’s been four months since the transplant and four months of my daily routine,” Kosar said on an Instagram vlog. “The daily smoothie, the daily clean detoxifying focusutical, and the nasal spray neutrosome exosome. Thanks for getting my brain and body back in the game. Let’s have a winning day. You matter.”

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Bernie appears to be following a strict routine, with regular intake of his medicines and supplements. With his body showing signs of progress, this update comes as good news for his fans.

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But four months back, it wasn’t the same for him. Bernie’s health was rapidly deteriorating, and he faced a life-and-death situation. He had to wait a year and a half for his liver transplant. Finally, 21-year-old Bryce Dunlap became Bernie’s donor and ended up saving his life. Bryce suffered from an anoxic brain injury and passed away in November after a medical emergency, and his parents donated his liver to Kosar.

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In January, Bernie faced further complications, including a small rejection of the liver. But the doctors didn’t label it as a worrisome situation. He underwent an IV treatment, and his health went back to normal.

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Bernie Kosar underwent a minor surgery earlier in March

Earlier this month, the Browns legend underwent an additional surgery, the details of which remain unknown. In an IG video shared earlier this month, the former QB was in a hospital saying, “Alright, the week didn’t start out as planned. Little surgery today, we are gonna have a winning day, you matter.”

Imago Credits via X, @BernieKosarQB

The update came three months after his liver transplant surgery. Many believe it could have stemmed from post-surgery complications. Nonetheless, it did scare the fans momentarily.

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During his prime, Bernie Kosar played as a quarterback in the NFL for 12 seasons, nine of which he played with the Cleveland Browns. Then, he played for a year with the Dallas Cowboys, where he won Super Bowl XXVIII before joining the Miami Dolphins for three years, following which he retired at 33.

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During this time period, Bernie was sacked 250 times, contributing to his concussion history. Moreover, he also battled insomnia for a long time and had to take prescribed drugs to deal with it. However, the drugs led him to experience seizures, including one at the Chicago Airport that sent him into a five-day coma.

Bernie has been fighting multiple health complications, including Parkinson’s disease (diagnosed in 2023), for a long time now. However, his approach to life and how, despite everything, he still chooses to see the positive keeps him going. At 62, he is once again living his life to the fullest.