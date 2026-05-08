Former Chargers Star Accused of Committing $2.5M Fraud After NFL Retirement

Shawne Merriman has been involved in engagements around television and business since retiring from the NFL in 2013. He made three straight Pro Bowl teams and became one of the most feared pass rushers of his era, but injuries led to an earlier retirement. More than a decade removed from the NFL as a player, he’s in federal court facing a fraud lawsuit that alleges he took millions and did not return it to the company.

A company called ARI Agent LLC is claiming Merriman borrowed more than $2.5 million to fund Lights Out XF – his MMA and entertainment venture – and hasn’t repaid a single dollar.

As per TMZ, ARI stated it was not a “routine default or simple contract dispute, but a deliberate, coordinated, multi-step scheme by Merriman to commit fraud, coercion, misrepresentation, and obstruction – all designed to avoid repayment and accountability.”

ADVERTISEMENT

They claim that Merriman destroyed the company, leaving him with no reliable revenue and no ability to meet the dues. The lender says these weren’t isolated missteps – they were “a pattern of misconduct designed to extract capital, conceal risk, and avoid repayment.” They also alleged that Merriman sent threatening voicemails warning them that pursuing him would “open a can of worms.”

Through the lawsuit, ARI is seeking the full unpaid balance along with additional damages. Shawne Merriman, meanwhile, has responded directly to TMZ.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We filed a lawsuit against A.R.I. in Nevada some months ago, and the matter is ongoing,” Merriman said. “I’m still hopeful there’s a resolution, but for now, I’ll let the legal process take its course.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He founded the Lights Out XF in April 2019 with the goal of building a major MMA promotion. Before that, he’d even attempted a bare-knuckle boxing bout that fell apart over contract disputes, explored a WWE partnership that never materialized, and he even backed a NASCAR team.

This isn’t Merriman’s first time in legal territory, though. In 2009, he was arrested and charged with battery and false imprisonment by his then-girlfriend. But those charges were dismissed within a week. A wrongful death lawsuit was also filed against him in 2017 after a woman was found dead of an apparent overdose at a gathering where he was present. Despite all of this, Merriman has continued to try building something away from football.

ADVERTISEMENT

This latest fraud lawsuit lands as Merriman has kept himself visible as a media commentator. In his most recent interview, he shared his take on the Mike Vrabel controversy unfolding in New England.

Merriman weighs in on Vrabel Saga

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel has stepped away from team activities to seek counseling after photos with NFL reporter Dianna Russini re-emerged publicly. While there have been many questions around the league about how this controversy could affect the team, Shawne Merriman doesn’t think it would derail Vrabel on the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I do not believe this will be a football distraction,” Merriman said in an interview with Fox News Digital. “This will have to be, internally, that, we don’t want to deal with it because what message it sends, but it’s not going to affect the players in the locker room and how he’s coaching, how they’re coached, how they listen to and follow him, and how Vrabel leads.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It is a sentiment shared by former teammates of Vrabel as well. Former Patriots safety Rodney Harrison, in a recent interview, said that this will only help the team develop deeper bonds.

“Those players are going through some of the same things that’s out there, things they struggle with,” Harrison said on MassLive. “So they have a great deal of empathy. So I think they’ll understand, and they’ll forgive Mike. I think it’ll bring the locker room even closer together.”

Player sources recently noted that after Vrabel addressed the team following the release of photos, players were “very satisfied with the interaction and ready to move on quickly.” Franchise quarterback Drake Maye also made his position public by siding with his head coach, noting that “We know he’s dealing with some stuff off the field, but we’re here for him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Vrabel transformed a losing team into a Super Bowl contender in a single season and was named the 2025 AP NFL Coach of the Year in the process. The football part was always going to be locked in for the new season. As for the controversy, that narrative may be here to stay a while, but Harrison’s final word on the matter is to use that as fuel:

“He’s been humbled,” Harrison said. “But he’s hungry. He’s even hungrier now. He knows he has a lot of stuff to prove to those guys in the locker room. And that’s what he’s going to do.”