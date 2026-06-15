Former Chiefs WR Jailed for Alleged Drunk Driving Incident

After a turbulent yet productive NFL career, former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Andre Rison has met with legal trouble once again. Arrested for the second time for being intoxicated behind the wheel, the court had to take a harsh step.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Per TMZ, Rison spent the weekend in the Oakland County Jail, after pleading guilty to a second-offense DUI from August 2025. Per the initial ruling, Rison was actually sentenced to five days in prison and 18 months of probation. The former WR was handed the verdict last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rison was one of the best wide receivers during the 1990s, and played for 12 seasons. The former WR suited up for the Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, Green Bay Packers, Chiefs, Oakland Raiders, and Indianapolis Colts. But his legal troubles have unfortunately kept his name alive for the wrong reasons.

In September 1993, Andre Rison faced arrest over aggravated assault charges after an incident involving his then-girlfriend, rapper Lisa Lopes, per The Los Angeles Times. In October 1999, Rison and five more people were booked after a Kansas City nightclub fight, according to The New York Times, and faced disorderly conduct charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

An MLive report also revealed that Rison surrendered to resolve a 2016 federal arrest warrant linked to a child support probation violation. He was also given a judicial warning that further infractions could lead to prison time after pleading guilty to another probation violation in 2020, keeping him on supervised release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Andre Rison’s latest arrest is a sobering reminder that his battles off the field have never truly gone away. A player of his talent deserved a legacy defined solely by his brilliance as a receiver.

A look at Andre Rison’s career

Rison was expected to be a star in the NFL after going as the 22nd pick to the Indianapolis Colts in the 1989 draft. But he would go on to have his best years with the Falcons, finishing four of his five seasons here with more 1,000 yards.

ADVERTISEMENT

He made five Pro Bowls and hauled in more than 10,000 receiving yards and 80 touchdown catches. Rison also won the Super Bowl with the Packers during the 1996 season, defeating the New England Patriots. Packer fans who watched that game will remember Rison opening the scoring with the first touchdown on a 54-yard pass.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, some of his stints ended on a bad note. Rison was released by the Cleveland Browns because he had sparked a controversy with fans, who were already angry at the team for going overboard for his contract. The amount was so much that former team owner Art Modell had to ask for loans.

At Jacksonville, Rison had developed bad blood with quarterback Mark Brunell.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rison had one last good year with the Chiefs in 1997, recording 1,092 yards. His NFL career ended after the 2000 season, after he was released by the Oakland Raiders.

Since his retirement, Rison took up head coaching positions at his alma mater, Northwestern High School in Flint, Michigan (2010–2011), and most recently as the interim head coach at University Liggett School in Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan, in 2024.