Former Cowboys Coach Reveals Jerry Jones’ True Character With a Powerful 5-Word Message on Billionaire

The Dallas Cowboys haven’t had a great record in the last 10 years. While they did stay in the top two of their division eight times out of 10, they have consistently failed to win in the playoffs. Adding to that, the failure to even make the playoffs last season has brought a shift. Fans and pundits have been critical of the decisions that the management is making. And have forced the club to make changes in its ‘culture’. Meanwhile, the team is succumbing to the pressure and making changes in how they function.

A part of the changes made was the signing of Brian Schottenheimer as their new Head Coach. And soon after arriving, he started implementing the culture he wanted to see in the players. While there isn’t any particular change in the functioning of Jerry Jones, he has been under pressure from the fans. Especially because of his mistakes while picking draft picks. One of his notable mistakes was when the Cowboys picked CeeDee Lamb in the first round instead of a defensive player in 2020, which they needed. However, there is a former coach who feels that there isn’t any real need for Jerry Jones to change because he already is a great owner and a person.

Talking about an experience during his time at the Cowboys was former RB coach Anthony Lynn. In a video posted on X, Lynn is seen talking about his interaction with Jerry Jones and rejecting the need for any changes. “The culture that Mr. Jones has built here. It is unbelievable. I know you guys talk about need to make changes. You know, I don’t feel that way,” he said. Lynn in the video talked about an incident that happened during the Cowboys’ training camp. And according to him, the incident was so brutal that it could have killed him.

“I went to Cowboys in training camp and I get hit by a damn car. The guy was three times the legal limit. They say I flew 55 feet in the air, landed on another car, totaled it. I shouldn’t be here today. I should be dead. By the grace of God, I’m alive,” Lynn said, recollecting the incident. It was then, after his surgery, that Lynn had an interaction with Jones that he will never forget. “When I woke up from surgery, that man was in the hospital with me at in the morning and holding my hand. That’s been my guy ever since,” he said. Lynn then revealed how Jerry Jones actually was, despite whatever might be shown about him everywhere.

“He cares about his people,” Anthony said about Jones. A statement that still remains true. This sentiment has always been visible. One example is Dak Prescott, who was adored by Jones. And was always backed by him, despite the injuries and the criticisms Dak received. And now, as Dak is making his comeback after a serious hamstring injury in week 9 of last season, the Cowboys’ HC has announced his new role.

Cowboys head coach announces Dak Prescott’s new role

2024 was a tough year for the Cowboys. Not only did they not qualify for the playoffs, but they also saw many players fail. CeeDee Lamb’s output fell sharply, while Micah Parsons and Dak Prescott got injured, which sidelined them for many games. But as the Cowboys gear up for a new season with all players seemingly fit, there’s a buzz around. Especially after Dak Prescott got a new role within the team.

“I feel great. I can do nearly everything everyone else is doing at this time of the offseason. Just not cleared for contact—got a while for that anyway. Yeah, feeling great,” Prescott had said while confirming that he is fit and healthy. And with the news of his fitness, HC Brian Schottenheimer has also announced the evolution of Dak’s role from franchise cornerstone to quarterback room cornerstone.

During OTAs, Schottenheimer told reporters, “I was excited about Joe [Milton] before we got him. His work ethic is incredible. One of the first in the building, last to leave. He’s picked up the playbook quickly, and watching Dak take a mentorship role has been fantastic. The talent’s there — Joe’s got a bright future.”

The Cowboys’ quarterback room looks excellent with the likes of Dak Prescott, Joe Milton, and Will Grier, and the team will surely be taking pride in it. While Schottenheimer added that they “don’t have any friction here,” all hopes will be on the Cowboys. After all, they need to prove to their fans that things have changed. And the best way to do it? By winning a Super Bowl.