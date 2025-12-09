Former Dallas Cowboys QB Offers to Unretire for Colts With Strong Comments on Philip Rivers

Essentials Inside The Story The Colts sign 44-year-old former QB Philip Rivers him to their practice squad

If signed to the active roster, Rivers' HOF eligibility clock would reset to 2031

HC Shane Steichen confirmed that Richardson will not play in Week 15 against the Seahawks

The Indianapolis Colts are fighting hard in their division with an 8-5 record, trailing just the Jacksonville Jaguars. But their playoff hopes have taken a major hit after injuries wiped out their quarterbacks. Now, the Colts’ quarterback search has gotten so desperate that a long-retired former Cowboys QB is now publicly pitching his services by taking a playful shot at a franchise legend.

“Chris Ballard, gimme a shout,” former quarterback Matt Cassel wrote on X. “Arm’s ready. Less kids. And not a grandpa yet 😂”

Matt Cassel’s playful request to the Colts’ general manager was a response to NFL insider Ian Rapoport’s update on Rivers. The update was about the team planning to bring Philip Rivers into the team’s facility for a workout. Cassel’s comments were a fun jab at the former Colts quarterback, who’s known for having a big family. Philip Rivers has seven daughters, three sons, and at least one grandchild, while Cassel just has three kids.

Meanwhile, Rapoport’s update comes on the heels of the Colts’ quarterback crisis. Starting QB Daniel Jones is out for the rest of the season with a torn Achilles tendon, and backup Riley Leonard will probably skip a few games, more or less, because of a knee injury. Third-string Anthony Richardson is on injured reserve, leaving Brett Rypien (practice squad), the only healthy name on the depth chart. That’s why the franchise has now turned to the potential Hall of Famer, who last played in 2020.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Rivers turned up for a late-night workout and threw well. Reportedly, the Colts have now signed the 44-year-old to the practice squad. But before he exited the league, the QB had piled up 63,440 yards, 421 touchdowns, and a 64.9% pass completion rate. It explains why the team wanted to try Rivers, despite his years-long absence from the NFL.

Rivers is a potential name for the 2026 class for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But if he gets signed to the active roster, his eligibility clock resets to 2031.

On the other hand, Matt Cassel has played in the league for 14 seasons and stepped in for legendary Tom Brady during one entire season for the New England Patriots. With 17,508 yards and 104 touchdowns, Cassel wrapped up his career in 2018 with the Detroit Lions. While he did a respectable job, it’s nowhere near Rivers’ elite performance. But there may be a hurdle blocking Rivers’ return. Remember quarterback Anthony Richardson?

Philip Rivers out, Anthony Richardson in?

Richardson has been out of action after landing on injured reserve because of an orbital bone fracture earlier in the season. The player sustained the injury during a warm-up incident before the game, where an elastic band snapped back and struck him in the face. And just like that, he disappeared for weeks. But his return has become a burning topic, especially after the Colts sidelined Jones and Leonard.

Could Richardson possibly return in Week 15? The young talent has been eligible to come off injured reserve for weeks. But the Colts’ head coach, Shane Steichen, has set the record straight.

“He won’t be this week,” he said of Richardson. “He’s still working through. Obviously, it’s an eye; it’s very delicate, and so he’s just resting it, and once the doctors and trainers clear him to be activated.”

And honestly, even if the QB does return later this season, there’s no guarantee he’ll be able to play effectively, let alone match Jones’ level. Expecting him to put up an explosive performance after an eye injury is more ‌like wishful thinking. With Week 15 already here, the Colts are running out of time to make a call.