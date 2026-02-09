Former Dolphins QB Marcus Vick Arrested After Disturbing Charges Come to Light

The Miami Dolphins have had some of the biggest names in franchise history, many of whom spent notable parts of their careers with the team. However, some connections ended early, as was the case with their former quarterback Marcus Vick. After being released in 2006, he didn’t have much luck in terms of legal freedom. In the latest development of his troublesome life, reports have unveiled a concerning arrest for the former Virginia Tech player. Here’s how a quarterback with a notable college career ended up behind bars.

“Former Virginia Tech quarterback Marcus Vick was arrested in connection to a child custody exchange where the mother of his child sustained minor injuries,” WavyNews posted on Instagram.

But what exactly was the issue that led to arrest? Vick was arrested after a reported domestic assault during a child custody exchange in Chesapeake, Virginia. Police said the incident happened on December 30, 2025, at an apartment complex in the 1500 block of Mitchum Way. Officers were called to the scene for a domestic assault report. When police arrived, they spoke with a woman who said she had been assaulted by a man she knew during the exchange of their child.

According to police, the woman suffered minor injuries but chose not to receive medical treatment. Vick had already left the area before officers arrived. The incident took place outside the apartment building and was witnessed by their juvenile child, investigators said. Because the child was present during the incident, Child Protective Services was notified. Detectives also requested surveillance video from the apartment complex as part of the ongoing investigation.

After reviewing the case, police obtained a warrant charging Vick, 41, with misdemeanor, domestic assault and battery. Officers also secured an emergency protective order related to the case. Police later confirmed that Vick was arrested in Hampton.

Vick played college football at Virginia Tech from 2002 to 2005. He later played one season in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins. Over the years, Vick has faced several legal issues, including past charges involving drug possession, assault and battery of a law enforcement officer, and obstruction of justice. The current investigation remains active. However, this wasn’t the first time that the former QB had charges pressed against him.

Marcus Vick has a longstanding history of misconduct

Marcus Vick has a long and well-documented history of misconduct that followed him from college football into the professional ranks. Long before reaching the NFL, Marcus Vick repeatedly found himself involved in legal trouble and disciplinary issues.

During his time as a quarterback for the Virginia Tech Hokies, Vick was known as much for his talent as for his behavior off the field. He was arrested and convicted for supplying alcohol to underage girls. He was also charged, though not convicted, in a case involving a 15-year-old girl. In separate incidents, Vick was arrested for reckless driving and marijuana possession. His problems were not limited to the law; he was also reprimanded by the university for unsportsmanlike conduct, including an on-field incident in which he stomped on an opposing player.

Vick’s time at Virginia Tech ended after he was arrested for driving on a suspended license. His public response showed little concern, as he suggested he would simply move on to professional football. Just days after declaring for the NFL Draft, he was arrested again, this time for allegedly threatening three teenagers with a firearm in a fast-food parking lot. He later received a six-month suspended sentence related to that case and went undrafted.

Despite this record, Vick was given another opportunity when he attended a free-agent minicamp and was signed by the Miami Dolphins for the league minimum salary. While the cases have been repetitive, it is likely that the ongoing case could see serious complications.