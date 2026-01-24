Former Eagles & Raiders Star Found Dead Near LA Homeless Camp as Homicide Investigation Begins

Essentials Inside The Story A former NFL defensive lineman's life ended in a shocking way

He was a teammate of legend Michael Strahan

His passing has reopened a painful conversation about life after football

For a man who once battled in the trenches of the NFL for the Philadelphia Eagles and the Las Vegas Raiders, his final moments were tragically spent in a far different struggle. Former NFL defensive tackle Kevin Johnson was found dead near a Los Angeles camp for the homeless on Tuesday. After medical examinations, the cause of death was revealed to be blunt force trauma along with stab wounds, which triggered the authorities to launch a homicide investigation.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Authorities have shared only limited information so far. Johnson was found about 10 miles east of the Los Angeles International Airport. In a statement, the sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a call and discovered an unconscious adult male, later identified as Johnson, 55, suffering from head injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Unfortunately it appears he was homeless,” Sheriff’s Lt. Steve De Jong said. “It looks like he was probably living there.”

Johnson’s football path was winding, but it kept bringing him back to the game. He was drafted by the New England Patriots in 1993, though his NFL debut came with the Philadelphia Eagles. He spent two seasons with the Eagles before playing one year with the Oakland Raiders.

A Southern California native, Johnson attended Westchester High School in Los Angeles before continuing his career at Los Angeles Harbor College. In his junior year, he made a switch to Texas Southern, playing alongside Hall of Famer DE Michael Strahan (during the 1991 and 1992 seasons).

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson entered the 1993 NFL Draft as an interior lineman and was selected two rounds after Strahan by the Patriots. His stay in New England was brief. After being released in August of that year, he had short stints in Minnesota and Oakland as a practice-squad player and training-camp body before the Eagles claimed him off waivers in August 1995.

During his two seasons in Philadelphia, Johnson carved out a role. In 15 appearances and six starts, he racked up 54 tackles, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. It wasn’t a star turn, but it was solid work for a defensive tackle trying to stick in the league.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

After missing a practice in 1996, the Eagles released him, and he landed with the Oakland Raiders. After 30 years, that defensive tackle has left the world, leaving his fans in distress.

Raiders mourn Kevin Johnson’s passing

After being let go by the Eagles, the Oakland Raiders claimed him shortly after. Johnson appeared in 15 games for Oakland and recorded 11 tackles. When he didn’t meet expectations, the Raiders, then owned by Al Davis, released him in March 1998.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the brief stint, the Raiders acknowledged his passing with an official statement.

“The Raiders Family mourns the loss of Kevin Johnson,” Raider’s statement read. “A defensive lineman out of Texas Southern, Johnson played for the Silver and Black for one season, seeing action in 15 games in 1997. He previously played two years in Philadelphia, totaling seven sacks in 23 games. The prayers of the entire Raider Nation are with Kevin’s family at this time.”

After his NFL career ended, Johnson kept playing. He spent three years in the Arena Football League and was part of the Orlando Predators team that won the ArenaBowl in 1998. Even when the NFL door closed, he stayed connected to the game. He loved the sport, and you could see that every time he set foot on the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those close to Johnson told media outlets that his homelessness stemmed from ongoing health issues later in life.

“He was my best friend,” Bruce Todd, who served as Johnson’s best man at his wedding, said. “Great guy, fun-loving. The community is going to miss him.”

Rest in peace, Mr Johnson!