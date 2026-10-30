Former Falcons Head Coach, Who Pioneered Run-and-Shoot Offense, Dies at 73

It is a dark day for the football world as the gridiron says goodbye to one of its greatest offensive pioneers. Former Atlanta Falcons head coach June Jones passed away at the age of 73 on October 29, 2026.

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Jones had been suffering from back pain this year. According to his close friend and former Kentucky coach Hal Mumme, it was because of a tumor in his back. Jones received treatment for the tumor and entered hospice care earlier this October. Unfortunately, things didn’t seem to work out, and he passed away in hospice care.

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Born and raised in Portland, Jones played for head coach Mouse Davis at Portland State back in 1975 and 1976. In 1977, he joined the Falcons as an undrafted free agent. He stayed with Atlanta until 1981 and played only 17 games (started five) over four active seasons. He completed 75 of 166 passes for 923 yards and scored three touchdowns. Jones also threw seven interceptions in his NFL career and got sacked 30 times.

However, his true talents came forth when he began his coaching journey in 1983, as an assistant coach in Hawaii. Later in 1987, head coach Jerry Glanville brought Jones in as the quarterbacks coach for the Houston Oilers. And two years later, he became the quarterback and wide receiver coach for the Detroit Lions.

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Two more years later, in 1991, Jones rejoined the Falcons as their offensive coordinator. That is where he developed Chris Miller, Brett Favre, and Bobby Hebert over his three-year tenure as the Falcons’ offensive coordinator. Jones taught the quarterbacks the run-and-shoot offense and got promoted to head coach in 1994. After two mediocre seasons, Jones led the Falcons to a disappointing 3-13 season. That forced the front office to fire him after the 1996 season.

Their history together urged the Falcons to write a few words and mourn the former head coach’s passing.

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“We mourn the passing of former head coach June Jones,” the Falcons wrote in the statement on social media. “A visionary in the passing game, Coach Jones will be remembered with gratitude for his contributions to our organization and the lasting impact he made on those he coached and mentored. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all who knew and loved him.”

Before becoming a collegiate football coach, Jones spent one year as the head coach for the San Diego Chargers and finished with a 3-7 record. Thereafter, in 1999, he took charge of the college football team in Hawaii.

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University of Hawai’i Athletics mourn the passing of June Jones

June Jones spent nine years at Hawaii as the head coach. The Hawaii program was winless in the 1998 season, but that changed when Jones took charge. They went 9-4 in the first season with Jones as their head coach. That was when he developed multiple star quarterbacks, including Timmy Chang and Heisman Trophy finalist Colt Brennan.

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“Words can’t express the sorrow I feel today,” Chang stated. “Coach Jones was a father figure, a mentor, and a visionary who revolutionized the game. He believed in a young kid from Hawaiʻi and gave me the opportunity of a lifetime to run his offense. And his impact didn’t stop when my playing days ended. He guided me every step of the way as I transitioned into coaching, always making time to share his wisdom and support me when I took over this program. He put Hawaiʻi football on the map and showed us all what was possible. We lost a true legend today, but I will spend the rest of my career trying to honor his legacy, his passion for this university, and the Aloha he shared with everyone he touched. My deepest condolences go out to his ʻohana and all those who he impacted.”

“The University of Hawaiʻi Athletics ʻohana is deeply saddened by the passing of former head football coach June Jones,” UH Athletics stated. “Coach Jones was a true visionary who elevated the Rainbow Warrior football program to unprecedented heights while serving as an incredible ambassador for the university.”

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UH Athletics further claimed that Jones’ arrival “restored the community’s pride in Rainbow Warrior football.” After all, the team had a 76-41 record over nine years under his leadership. Later in 2008, Jones decided to join Southern Methodist University, Dallas. There he also developed former NFL wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders.

During his four seasons at SMU, Sanders played 47 games and received 285 passes for 3,791 yards to score 34 touchdowns. He was able to take that into the NFL, where he caught 704 passes for 9,245 yards and scored 51 touchdowns over 12 years. But it wouldn’t have been possible without Jones.

“If it wasn’t for June Jones, I can honestly say I probably wouldn’t have made it to the NFL or become the player I was,” Sanders confessed in an Instagram post. “I still remember sitting in a hotel room praying he would become my college coach after watching Colt Brennan, Ryan Grice-Mullen, and Davone Bess ball out at Hawaii. THE RUN & SHOOT.

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“God answered my prayers, and under June at SMU, I flourished. June was never a yeller. He was always calm, cool, and collected. He taught me so much about offense and the game of football. Hearing the news of his passing truly saddens me because he was not only a great coach but an even better person. Thank you for everything, June. Your impact on my life will never be forgotten. May God rest the soul of one of the greatest offensive minds the game of football has ever seen.”

While June Jones revolutionized football with his high-flying run-and-shoot offense, the heartfelt tributes from the Falcons, Timmy Chang, and Emmanuel Sanders prove his true greatness lay in mentorship. He has left behind a timeless legacy that reshaped the modern passing game forever.