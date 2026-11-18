When former Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow went 25th overall to Denver in 2010, few expected his next act to be minor league baseball. He spent years in the New York Mets organization before retiring from baseball in 2021. It was proof that a first-round pick’s story rarely ends according to the draft card. Justin Pugh’s second act is just as unexpected.

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Pugh was selected in the first round (19th overall) in the 2013 NFL Draft by the New York Giants. However, after spending 11 years in the league, he retired in July 2025, following which he transitioned into executive leadership roles. And Pugh’s latest role in the same domain is to further nourish the American Football scene in Italy.

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“So we bought an American football team in Italy!🏈 Introducing Dukes Milano. Built on the proud histories of Seamen Milano and Rhinos Milano, united by one city and a shared ambition for what comes next. Two legacies. One future. This is our reign,” Pugh wrote on X.

Justin Pugh’s connection to Italy stems from his marriage to Angela (Viscount) Pugh, who comes from a proud Italian-American family. Although the former NFL lineman remains based in the United States, Pugh often travels to Italy for his business and football ventures.

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After all, he became the commissioner and global ambassador of the Italian Football League in February 2026. In this strategic advisory role, Pugh actively works to modernize semi-pro infrastructure in Italy, elevate local talent, and strengthen American football ties between the U.S. and Europe.

In his latest career move, Justin Pugh stepped into the role of Founder and CEO of a new unified American football franchise in Italy named Dukes Milano, a move that he admitted quite complicated to come into fruition.

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“From the next step, the creation of this organization in Milan, the union of two existing ones. Last year, I served as commissioner and had the opportunity to closely observe the growth of the movement, the same growth that made me passionate about this sport in the first place. I thought: why not join forces? It might have seemed very complicated,” Pugh said during an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport’s Massimo Oriani.

“It’s a bit like American football in the United States: imagine if the Jets and the Giants decided to collaborate. It seems impossible, but we put aside 50 years of rivalry to join forces. Fortunately, the presidents of both teams understood that, together, we can go much further.”

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Through his venture, the Milano American Football Company (MAFCo), Pugh signed an agreement in August 2026 to acquire and merge the Milano Rhinos and Milano Seamen. Both legacy club names are stepping aside to compete under one unified banner, jersey, and identity.

However, starting with the February 2027 Italian Football League (IFL) season, every level of both former clubs, including the senior tackle roster, youth academies, and flag football programs, will operate together as Dukes Milano.

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As for Justin Pugh, alongside his new position as Founder and CEO of Dukes Milano, Pugh will continue to serve as the Commissioner and global ambassador of the Italian Football League.