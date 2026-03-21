Former NFL QB ‘Almost Died’ While Filming Popular ABC Show

Essentials Inside The Story Former NFL QB reveals a chilling, almost life-ending moment during a shoot in Fiji

His story pulls the fans into the unpredictability behind glamorous TV productions

From NFL quarterback to media personality, his career is shaped by discipline, unexpected risks, and a life far from the field

After leaving the NFL about twenty years ago, Jesse Palmer moved to television, both as a football analyst and a reality TV host. He became an important figure in the Bachelor franchise, hosting several spin-offs. However, during one of his assignments, he encountered a terrifying situation that almost cost him his life.

“I once got bit by a dog on a beach. And I almost died in Fiji,” Palmer said while talking to Parade about his time with the show.

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While filming Season 20 of ABC’s The Bachelorette in Fiji in 2023, Palmer was supporting Charity Lawson as she looked for love. However, when she went on a date with Dotun Olubeko, things took a risky turn for him.

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“Charity [Lawson] and Dotun [Olubeko] had this amazing one-on-one date on this secluded little island in the middle of the water,” Palmer revealed. “I watched them on their date and thought about how I’d love to just go out there by myself and spend a couple hours on that beach when we were done filming. So I went out there. But then the storm blew in, and the tide started climbing up onto the beach—to the point where the beach almost got completely covered by the ocean. I’m just out in the middle of the ocean, and there’s nothing there. And I thought to myself, I’m just going to have to tread water and hope a boat comes by and picks me up.”

However, when things got worse, help showed up just in time. A boat indeed came out to check on Palmer at the very last second, and it rattled him, as he confessed that it briefly sent him into a dark place.

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“I did have some bad thoughts for a moment,” he added. “Like, this is so crazy and ironic if this is how it ends.”

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Palmer began his TV career in 2004 when he appeared in Season 5 of The Bachelor while still playing for the New York Giants. Shortly after that, he became the host of The Bachelor, taking over from Chris Harrison.

Even with the career shift, he never really left his quarterback mindset behind.

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“I look at everything through the eyes of a quarterback, game planning and broadcasting,” he told Muscle & Fitness last year. “That’s how I watch at home. It drives my wife crazy because I’ll be on the couch talking as if I were an analyst. She’ll say, ‘Can you just shut up and let them talk, and we can watch this game?’ We often turn down the volume because I talk so much during the game—it’s really hard to switch that off.”

That way of doing things still affects his daily life. The former quarterback gets ready for the next game as if it were still Sunday. But now, he’s doing more than just analyzing football. He’s working on a lot of different projects that help him stay on track after the NFL.

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Jesse Palmer’s broadcasting grind shaped his post-NFL identity

As Jesse Palmer settled into life after football, he quickly realized broadcasting demanded a different kind of discipline. In a 2020 chat with Faces magazine, the former Giants signal caller explained how preparation became everything.

“I learned that in order to fully serve the viewer at home, I was expected to do my homework and offer my own professional opinion,” he said. “It is probably the hardest part about being a broadcaster, but I believe the best generally don’t get caught up in the emotion and don’t make things personal. I’ve always tried to remain impartial and unbiased.”

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Over the years, it shaped his post-NFL career. After appearing on The Bachelor in 2004, he had a short stint back in football with the Montreal Alouettes in 2006. Not long after that, he dove into the media world, becoming a college football analyst for ESPN and writing columns in Canada. Eventually, he took on a hosting job at Daily Mail TV from 2017 to 2020.

Palmer also kept getting more and more TV time. He stopped working as a news anchor in 2018 to host The Proposal, a dating show made by the same makers as The Bachelor. He also became a regular on Food Network’s Holiday Baking Championship and later became a contributor to Good Morning America.

Beyond television, he also looked into business ventures. He started the JPalmer collection with Fanatics and then started his own fashion line.

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“It’s actually my brand,” he said. “It still feels weird to say that.”

His career path shows how far he has come since his time with the Giants. His time on The Bachelor gave him a lot of exposure around the world, which helped him get jobs in many different fields. Palmer is still building a brand that goes beyond football, from ads to hosting gigs.