Former Patriots Star Details Embarrassing Tom Brady Error That Led Owner Robert Kraft to Hire Mike Vrabel

Essentials Inside The Story Brady’s tenure with the Patriots ended on a low note during the 2019 Wild Card game against Tennessee

Following a brief stint with Jerod Mayo, Kraft pivoted to Vrabel for the HC position

Under Vrabel’s leadership, the Patriots saw a resurgence and are currently sitting at 14-3

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Tom Brady did not look like the same guy in 2019. The season ended in a way nobody in Foxborough expected. The six-time Super Bowl champion did not go out throwing confetti. Instead, his final moment felt flat, awkward, and oddly unlike him. And at the time, no one knew that a single play would quietly change the future of the franchise.

Then came the moment that still stings for the New England Patriots. Brady’s last throw as the Patriots quarterback did not mirror two decades of dominance. Instead, it flipped the script. In the Wild Card game, he threw a pick-six to Logan Ryan, a former teammate he once trusted in the Pats secondary.

Now, years later, that same Logan Ryan revealed how that one mistake helped owner Robert Kraft see something new and eventually hand the keys to Mike Vrabel.

On the Up & Adams Show, host Kay Adams shared a conversation that put everything into focus. She explained that she sat down with Kraft in August and asked when the owner truly knew Vrabel was head coach material. Turns out it was a Wild Card game where Vrabel out-coached Bill Belichick, and Ryan happened to be right in the middle of it.

“I sat down with Mr. Kraft in August,” Kay continued. “I said, when did he get the gig for you when he played? Like, did you know when he was playing for you years ago? He said no, it was in that wild card game in which Vrabel outcoached Belichick, the one that you, my friend Logan Ryan, starred in as a player on the Tennessee Titans, so you helped Vrabel get this gig.”

In a twist of fate, Ryan was told he played a role in Vrabel landing the job.

After that, the ex-Tampa star himself broke down how Vrabel gained the edge. He explained that Tennessee lined up in the same defensive look twice. Right before halftime, Ryan was placed in the middle because he knew Brady’s habits. He read Brady’s eyes, jumped the route, and then dropped what should have been an easy interception. He admitted it hit his hands and slipped away because he was already thinking about a return.

However, halftime changed everything. Ryan said, “I go into halftime, and Mike Vrabel’s like this—he’s like, ‘Hey, we need our best players to make these plays because Tom’s not going to give us those chances again,’ and I knew who that was directed to clearly, and I said, ‘All right, Braves, I’m going to catch the next one.’ I promise you I’m gonna catch the next one. Move on.”

Later, he added, “So Vrabel vocally called me out at halftime… we’re in the same exact defense end of game. I caught the next one… and Vrabel said, I knew you would.”

That moment showed Vrabel’s accountability, top to bottom. The ripple effect was massive. After that rough ending, Brady held an opt-out option with New England as speculation exploded across Foxborough. Even Ryan believed it was over.

Imago New Jersey, USA, 13th July 2025. Tom Brady during the Chelsea vs Paris Saint Germain FIFA Club World Cup Final match at Metlife Stadium, New Jersey. Picture credit should read: David Klein / Sportimage EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or live services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. SPI_401_DK_Chelsea_PSG SPI-4015-0401

“Yea, I thought I blew up the Death Star a little bit,” Ryan said on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football back in 2019. “I think the NFL was happy with that one. And then, Brady created a problem in Tampa Bay now, and I’m part of it. So I take a lot of pride in that.”

That one mistake closed the Brady era and quietly opened the door for Mike Vrabel’s rise.

Logan Ryan suggested Robert Kraft hire Mike Vrabel

Back in January 2025, the noise around Foxborough started to get louder. Mike Vrabel was lined up for interviews, and Pats Nation could feel the momentum building. According to Logan, this was not the time for caution. Instead, Kraft needed to act fast. Open the checkbook. Hand over the controls. Do whatever it takes to bring Vrabel home to Gillette Stadium. For Ryan, the vision felt obvious, and the window felt too small to waste.

“I think he’s the best coach for New England. It’s a perfect fit,” Ryan told MassLive.

He pointed out that this move should have happened earlier, while also giving Kraft credit for honoring his commitment to Jerod Mayo. At the same time, Ryan admitted the ending with Mayo still felt uneasy. Still, he stressed that Kraft knew he had to pivot.

“But Kraft realized he had to get out of it, and this is his opportunity to get Vrabel. (Vrabel) knows what he’s doing. He knows how to win games and he’ll do what it takes to win games,” Ryan went on.

Moreover, Ryan’s belief came from experience. He played under Bill Belichick in Foxborough and under Vrabel in Tennessee. That perspective mattered.

“If New England wants a winner, they’ll go get Vrabel.”

Ryan sees the Belichick traits in Vrabel: discipline, the edge, and the demand for accountability. In his mind, the Patriots Hall of Famer mold fits Vrabel perfectly, and Pats Nation understands that standard better than anyone.

Eventually, the results backed it up. Under Vrabel, the Pats surged to a 14-3 finish. Now, they head into the Wild Card game against the Bolts. As Foxborough buzzes again, the big question remains. How far can Vrabel take this group? And maybe, just maybe, can he guide this team all the way to the Super Bowl?