Former Patriots Teammates Join Forces Against Tom Brady for Ditching Patriots in Super Bowl LX

Tom Brady’s recent comment about not having a “dog” in the upcoming Super Bowl has left many hounding him for a reaction. Ahead of the Super Bowl clash between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks, the legendary quarterback declined to pick a side. This prompted former teammates to question his loyalty to Mike Vrabel. Despite his praise for the Vrabel-led team for its stunning comeback this season, a refusal to side with the franchise he spent nearly two decades with did not go unnoticed.

The fans’ rage was outshone after Brady’s former teammates from his time with the Patriots stepped forward to slam him for the call. Asante Samuel, the team’s cornerback from 2003 to 2007, expressed his disappointment with the statement.

“Tom Brady I am highly I mean highly disappointed in you not rooting for your ex teammate, Mike Vrabel who is about to do something special,” Samuel wrote on X. “I’m going to fye your a** up one of these mornings. Tag Brady let him know I’m on his a**.”

The team’s former defensive tackle, and a part of the Patriots’ Super Bowl-winning roster in 2005 and 2015, Vince Wilfork, also didn’t back down from expressing his thoughts on the matter. According to him, it was quite a simple response for Brady to back the Patriots for the upcoming game. Framing the choice as a political decision is what set off his frustration.

“Look at the end of the day. If you’re a patriot for life,” Wilfork said. “You know what it is. Don’t give me that political bull crap.”

The debate packed enough heat, but it wasn’t just done yet. Tom Brady’s former teammate, Tedy Bruschi, didn’t lash out at him but simply announced his support for Vrabel with pride.

“I’ve got a big-a** dog in the race,”Bruschi said. “I’m telling you that right now. That’s my boy right there, you know, Vrable, eight-year teammate, like a brother of mine. I mean, all of us, really. It’s like, we’ve got a dog in the fight. My dog is big, and I’m cheering for him.”

Tom Brady and Mike Vrabel share not just a memorable but glorious history. Together, they spent eight seasons with the New England Patriots from 2001 to 2008, forming a duo that the sport has rarely witnessed. During that span, the duo won three Super Bowls (XXXVI, XXXVIII, and XXXIX) and helped establish New England as the NFL’s dominant force. Primarily a linebacker, Vrabel also became a unique red-zone weapon, catching 10 regular-season touchdowns and two Super Bowl scores, all from Brady. However, their partnership came to an end in 2009 when Vrabel was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs as part of the deal involving Matt Cassel.