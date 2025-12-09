Former Rams & Panthers Star Arrested for Burglary in Mississippi

Essentials Inside The Story Quinton Culberson reportedly caught trying to steal computers and other items

Quinton's recent arrest is part of a pattern of escalating legal issues dating back over a decade

Judges have repeatedly tied Culberson's freedom to drug court programs

When a former NFL linebacker allegedly ends up on a burglary docket, it just hits differently. Quinton Culberson was recently arrested in Jackson, Mississippi, in connection with an alleged commercial burglary. His name is all too familiar to those who saw him punish offenses for the Mississippi State Bulldogs, the St. Louis Rams, and the Carolina Panthers. This story, however, is not what the fans hoped they’d be tracking this deep into his post-football life.

The Jackson Police Department reportedly took Culberson into custody on Thursday, December 4, after an alleged break-in at a church. As per sources, he was caught trying to steal computers, among other items.

In municipal court, Judge Jeffrey Reynolds didn’t just set a bond and send him on his way. The court ordered him into Care Ministries, a rehab program, as a condition of release. Hinds County deputies were instructed to transport him directly there and keep him in treatment, sober, structured, and supervised.

That’s a long way from his days as a three-year starter at Mississippi State, where he shifted from corner to linebacker and led the Bulldogs in tackles as a senior. Those years earned him a shot with the Rams as an UDFA, where he carved out snaps on defense and special teams before a brief stint with Carolina. Back then, his story was about motor, versatility, and throwing offenses out of rhythm. Now, his narrative runs through dockets instead of stat sheets.

Here’s the thing. This latest case isn’t happening in a vacuum. It’s landing on top of a stack of previous run-ins, rehab orders, and second chances.

Quinton Culberson: A history that won’t go away

Quinton Culberson’s off-field slide started surfacing publicly more than a decade ago. A Hinds County grand jury reportedly indicted him on a felony third-offense DUI charge in 2014, after two previous DUIs in Starkville and Oktibbeha County in 2013. He pleaded guilty in 2016 and received a multi-year sentence, with most of it reportedly suspended and a year served under house arrest. Even then, the sense was that the court was trying to get him back on the right track, not just punish.

The pattern allegedly escalated from there. He was arrested twice in November 2016 on charges of drug paraphernalia and business burglary. A $25,000 bond was issued for his release, and he was reportedly admitted to Mercy House Treatment Facility. Cut to 2020, and he was indicted for aggravated assault, kidnapping, and strong-arm robbery. Quinton had allegedly kidnapped his father, hurt him physically, and forced him to withdraw money from an ATM.

More recently, Quinton Culberson has reportedly been connected to alleged incidents involving auto burglary, grand larceny (2022), and even the burglary of a dwelling in July 2025. Judges have tied his freedom to drug court programs and treatments. When he has allegedly failed to follow those terms, new warrants and new arrests have followed.

That’s the backdrop to this latest alleged commercial burglary for Culberson. The football chapter is already written. The life chapter is still very much in overtime, and right now, the clock is not working in his favor.