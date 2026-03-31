Former Ravens Star Blasts Ben Roethlisberger After Bold Claim on Baltimore’s Super Bowl Chances

Essentials Inside The Story The Steelers face major uncertainty at the quarterback position

42-year-old Aaron Rodgers' return to Pittsburgh is uncertain

The team may go for free agent Kirk Cousins or use their 21st pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

After narrowly missing the playoffs last season, the Baltimore Ravens are entering the new season with a fresh coaching staff, a Pro Bowl defensive addition, and a two-time MVP quarterback, positioning them as one of the AFC North’s Super Bowl contenders this season. However, the former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger holds a different opinion.

“It depends on who’s playing quarterback for the Steelers,” Roethlisberger said on the Deebo & Joe podcast. “I probably would’ve said Baltimore because of what they’ve got going on there with Lamar. But I think that their window is closed. I should say it’s closing.”

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Big Ben’s claim didn’t sit well with former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith, who took to X to take a direct jab at Ben.

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“Ben is just making s— up,” noted Smith. “Ain’t no way he truly believes Pittsburgh is ahead of Baltimore or Cincy.”

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During the 2025 season, the Steelers and Ravens were the top two teams in the AFC North, but only the former progressed to the postseason, winning the AFC North title. While Black and Gold finished the regular season with a 10-7 record, the Ravens wrapped up the season with a disappointing 8-9 record.

Besides leading the division, the six-time Super Bowl champions showed dominance against the Ravens in Weeks 14 and 18 of the regular season, winning both games. However, they couldn’t go beyond the Wild Card Round in the postseason after losing to the Texans 30-6.

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Given their recent record, Ben Roethlisberger’s remarks certainly hold significant weight. However, Baltimore’s offseason moves tell a different story.

After parting with long-time coach John Harbaugh, Jesse Minter became their new head coach with extensive experience as a defensive coordinator. As for their on-field performance, their defense significantly struggled last season, conceding 398 points and ranking 18th in the league. Bringing in a coach with a strong defensive philosophy could change the dynamic from last season.

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Moreover, the two-time Super Bowl winners also received a huge defensive boost by signing the four-time Pro Bowler and edge rusher, Trey Hendrickson. The organization also added depth, bringing in former Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins to compete in the secondary and re-signing backup quarterback Tyler Huntley to maintain stability behind Lamar Jackson.

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The Steelers are thin at quarterback amid Aaron Rodgers’ uncertainty

As Big Ben mentioned, the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ success would largely depend on the quarterback who plays in the 2026 season, a role unclear amid Aaron Rodgers’ uncertain future. The 42-year-old led their offense in 2025. After his one-year contract expired, it’s dubious whether he will return for the next season.

Currently, Will Howard and Mason Rudolph are the only available options in their locker room. Howard was a 6th-round pick from the 2025 NFL Draft, but he hasn’t played a single snap yet. He spent the first half of his rookie season on the sideline due to a hand injury before rejoining the squad in November 2025.

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Mason Rudolph is the next available option, although he is a backup QB and played that role behind Rodgers last season. He played in five games and registered just 310 passing yards.

Despite playing with the Steelers for six seasons, Rudolph’s experience is thin. His career, marked by only 19 starts and modest totals of 4,925 passing yards and 30 touchdowns, has been spent primarily as a backup to players like Ben Roethlisberger and Mitchell Trubisky, making him an unlikely solution to the team’s starting quarterback problem.

The pool of quarterbacks in free agency has also depleted in the past few weeks. If Rodgers indeed retires and the Steelers seek a proven quarterback, Kirk Cousins could be an option, who is currently a free agent after the Atlanta Falcons released him.

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If the free agency doesn’t work out, they have a 1st round pick (21st overall) or the 2026 NFL Draft, which they could use. The Steelers’ QB dilemma paints a different picture from the last season, which is why several football analysts firmly believe that the franchise might lose the Super Bowl race ahead of the 2026 season.