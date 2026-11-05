Former Steelers CB Calls It a Career, Announces NFL Retirement at Just 33 After Nine Seasons

After nine years and 94 games with six different franchises, cornerback Arthur Maulet decided to hang up his cleats. But the announcement came with a heartfelt message for his followers on social media.

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“First, thank you to everyone who supported my journey. To the NFL, every team thot gave me an opportunity, my coaches, teammates, staff, and fans-I appreciate you,” Maulet wrote on his Instagram Story. “To the few who believed before there was a jersey with my name on it, I’ll never forget that.

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“Nine years in this league. I know where I started, what I was up against, and what it took to stay. Y’all saw Sundays. Behind those Sundays were years of sacrifice, uncertainty, and having to earn my place all over again.”

Maulet began his NFL journey as an undrafted free agent out of Memphis back in 2017. He spent his rookie year with the New Orleans Saints as a backup defensive back. After two seasons with the Saints, Maulet moved to Indiana in 2018 and started one game while playing five. Nevertheless, through the nine years he spent in the league, he started 23 out of 94 games, caught five interceptions and returned them for 45 yards. He further recorded five sacks and 239 total tackles.

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“I’m proud of what I accomplished,” the 33-year-old said of his achievements. “I earned the right to look back and appreciate it. And there’s still a life ahead of me that deserves that same discipline, heart, and effort. I’m bringing everything this game taught me into whatever comes next.”

His best time certainly came with the Pittsburgh Steelers. That’s where he played 33 games and started eight games in two seasons. During that period, he recorded 106 tackles, two sacks, one interception, and defended four passes. But there was a time when Maulet was thinking of retiring as a Steeler.

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“A lot of people don’t know, but last year was going to be my last year playing football,” Maulet said on his appearance on The Arthur Moats Experience podcast back in October 2022. “But I kind of fell in love with it again and obviously (the Steelers) extended me, and I’m taking advantage of every opportunity that I have.”

But now that he has retired, what will Maulet do for a living?

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Former Steelers CB had a piece of advice for his 39.6K Insta followers

In a conversation with Teresa Varley back in 2022, Maulet revealed that he didn’t know anything other than playing football. He never had a regular job and never really worked for anyone. He approached the gridiron as if it was his last time because without football, he’d have nothing.

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However, the story seems to have changed a bit after four years. Although he doesn’t have a business venture to work on, he had a message for his 39.6K followers on Instagram.

“If you’re chasing something with only a few people in your corner, appreciate them,” Maulet wrote in his retirement post. “Everybody ain’t gonna see your vision. Keep learning. Accept help. Stay consistent when the excitement wears off. Give your work a chance to become something. Some days, all you can do is take the next step. Take it anyway.”

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Of course, retirement from the gridiron doesn’t mean Maulet has come to a stop. He declared that he’s still running in the marathon. That’s indeed figurative of the fight he still has in him. He knows that there’s a story ahead of him, and he owes it to himself to see it through.