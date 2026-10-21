Former Super Bowl Champion Cordarrelle Patterson Arrested After Wife Calls 911 for Help

As the NFL season heats up, troubling news has emerged from Tennessee. Former Super Bowl champion Cordarrelle Patterson was arrested in Sevierville on October 17 for allegedly assaulting his wife. He was later released after posting a $1,000 bond, adding a disturbing twist to the veteran’s off-field story.

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According to the arrest warrant, police were called to a Tennessee residence on October 17 following reports of a domestic disturbance. The warrant alleges that Patterson’s wife, Taylor Quick, told officers the former NFL star had assaulted her shortly before she called 911.

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Police records further allege that Patterson grabbed Quick by the hair and arm during the dispute, leaving her with bruises. The responding officers reportedly noticed bruising on Quick’s left bicep, which appeared to be consistent with her account of alleged assault.

Police further emphasised that Patterson’s wife feared for both her own safety and that of her children. Officers separated the couple while investigating the incident before ultimately taking Patterson into custody on a domestic assault charge.

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However, his time behind bars was short-lived, as he was released from Sevier County Jail at around 10:30 p.m. the same day after posting a $1,000 bond. Further details about the arrest have yet to be made public by the court, and it remains unclear whether Patterson has any prior history of similar incidents.

Patterson and Taylor Quick reportedly met in 2014 when he was playing for the Minnesota Vikings. The couple tied the knot in July 2024 and have three children together, two sons and a daughter.

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This latest development comes as Patterson looks for a new team, having last played for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024. He was released during training camp with one year remaining on his contract. That sudden layoff came as a shock to him, as he even took to his X handle to mock the team.

“Breaking news,” he wrote on his X handle. “Pittsburgh Steelers release old washed up cordarrelle patterson on his day off!!!”

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Before joining the Steelers, Patterson spent three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, recording 24 of his 61 career offensive starts during that span.

He enjoyed a productive 2021 season, hauling in 52 receptions for 548 yards and five touchdowns before making an impact on the ground in 2022 with a career-best 695 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.

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When Patterson joined the Atlanta Falcons, he made it clear that his decision was not driven by the reported $10.5 million salary but by how comfortable he felt with the team. He also emphasised his commitment to doing everything in his power to keep his family safe, secure and happy.

“When you get somewhere, Atlanta feels like home, so why not retire here and end my career here?“It feels good. It feels like it’s the right place, but at the end of the day, I’ve got to do what’s best for me and my family, you know, and if Atlanta is not that place, then it’s not that place. Hopefully it is, but if it’s not, I’ll move on with my life,” Patterson said, via Michael Rothstein’s From the Perch podcast.

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“Being vocal, that’s just something that I do, man. When I first got to Atlanta, I said, I’ll get in, get the fans involved so when it’s time to get a new contract, I’ve got the fans on my side. So it all played out just how I expected it to.”

Fast-forward to 2026, and Patterson’s actions have raised several questions. However, it is worth noting that this appears to be his first publicly recorded arrest.

It has been more than a year since he last played in the NFL, and despite his best efforts, a comeback remains nowhere in sight. Now, this latest development could further diminish the already slim chances of his return to professional football.