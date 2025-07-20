$45M Rich Terry Bradshaw Announces New Business Venture on Sunday Amid FOX Limbo

Terry Bradshaw has never been one to hold back—even on dessert. Back in a November 2024 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, during a segment on savory pies, Bradshaw surprised everyone by declaring, “Meat? Ugh… I like peaches. Real pie. Not meat pie.” When the debate turned to warm vs. cold desserts, he reinforced his stance: “See, I like it cold. I don’t like hot pie.” That offbeat confession reveals more than just eccentric taste—it’s a glimpse into a man who’s ready to rewrite the rulebook on his own terms

At 76, Bradshaw is doing more than homing in on food preferences: he’s flipping a new life script. With FOX retirement rumors swirling amid his health battles, he’s turning the page into a richer, more flavorful chapter, launching products like Bradshaw Bourbon, traveling abroad, and bringing The Bradshaw Family Cookbook into homes everywhere. His cold-peach-pie stance isn’t just comedic; it symbolizes the confidence of a broadcaster and athlete who knows exactly what he wants and isn’t afraid to take the next big swing.

If you know Terry Bradshaw, you know his love for family runs deeper than any football rivalry. That bond is now spilling into kitchens across America thanks to his latest project: The Bradshaw Family Cookbook. QVC unveiled the news on Instagram, sharing, “Celebrate the tradition of food, family, and football with recipes straight from the kitchens of beloved sports personality @official_terry_bradshaw and his family.” The preorder is live, inviting fans to bring home not just the meals but the memories that define the Bradshaw clan’s Sunday traditions. Bradshaw’s cooking venture isn’t just a cash grab. It reflects the same values he showcased on The Bradshaw Bunch, his reality TV series that ran from 2020 to 2022.

The show pulled back the curtain on his tight-knit bond with wife Tammy Bradshaw, daughters Rachel Bradshaw and Lacey Hester, and son-in-law Noah Hester. Their shared love for food was always part of the show’s warm, unscripted appeal… Be it backyard cookouts or festive family spreads. Now that camaraderie has turned into a full-fledged culinary venture. As Fred Minnick reports, the cookbook draws inspiration from family matriarchs like Bradshaw’s grandmother “Hoodie Baby” and features dishes like spicy pork canoes and smoked maple-bourbon pork belly bites. A nod to both traditional Southern comfort and modern tailgate flair. Even Noah Hester, brings serious kitchen cred: the 2024 “Chef of the Year” from CultureMap Dallas, whose grilled tomahawk steak appears alongside Terry’s spice-heavy favorites.

Terry himself has shared the kitchen wisdom passed down through generations. On The Kelly Clarkson Show, he credited Noah with teaching him “how to keep chicken breasts moist.” A grill tip he now brings into home cooking alongside his bourbon passion. All of which makes The Bradshaw Family Cookbook feel less like celebrity fanfare and more like an open invitation into the family’s traditions. Food grounded in heart, flavor, and that unmistakable Bradshaw spirit.

Bradshaw’s broadcasting clock is ticking

Terry Bradshaw has been the heartbeat of FOX NFL Sunday since its launch on September 4, 1994. A run that’s earned him three Sports Emmy Awards and a permanent seat in football lore. But with longtime colleague Jimmy Johnson officially retiring earlier this year and Bradshaw’s own health challenges. Two cancer diagnoses and ongoing rheumatoid arthritis treatment. Fans have been on retirement watch. The speculation peaked during Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, when Bradshaw was seen tossing footballs on Bourbon Street during the FOX broadcast. The scene had all the markings of a farewell tour, but Bradshaw quickly shut that talk down. “I’m not retiring yet,” he assured FOX 32 Chicago. Cheekily quoting Billy Graham: “The minute you retire is the day you start dying.”

That doesn’t mean the end isn’t near. Bradshaw revealed his current FOX contract runs through the 2026 NFL season. With a personal goal of making it to one last Super Bowl call at 80. “I got two years left at FOX. I’m 76. If I can get to the next Super Bowl, I’ll be 80. That’s… I think that’s time. That’s pushing it.” Yet true to form, he’s not counting himself out just yet. Taking things “year by year,” with football, food, and family still fueling his fire. His life off the studio set is already vibrant: not just with the cookbook, but through globetrotting adventures. Across Italy, Germany, and Sweden, proving that his zest for life isn’t confined to the gridiron.

Still, the writing’s on the wall for his FOX chapter. The network’s next evolution may no longer have the cowboy-hatted icon leading the Sunday charge. But Bradshaw isn’t just walking away… He’s pivoting with a legacy built on storytelling, southern hospitality, and unfiltered charm. Whether it’s through food, travel, or his eventual broadcasting swan song, Bradshaw is reminding fans that even in limbo, he’s far from done writing his playbook.