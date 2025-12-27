47-Year-Old James Harrison Announces Health Update as Steelers Legend Confirms Unretirement Stance

Essentials Inside The Story James Harrison shuts down comeback talk despite dramatic physical transformation

Harrison warns Myles Garrett ahead of Steelers’ pivotal Week 17 clash

Steelers may rest starters if Ravens stumble, reshaping Garrett showdown

Just when the NFL world got used to a bulked-up James Harrison, the 47-year-old Steelers icon has shed over 50 pounds, sparking immediate speculation about one last run. Harrison’s retirement physique was the talk of the NFL world, but the Steelers legend just revealed a shocking transformation that has fans buzzing about a comeback.

“For all of you who don’t think I get fat here’s the proof!! June 2024 to today!” read Harrison’s caption on his Instagram post. “The best way to get in shape is to never get out of shape!! Almost 310 to 257, back at my playing weight!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Harrison (@jhharrison92)

Deebo’s latest announcement confirms him returning to his playing weight, and he looks as menacing as he was while running over o-linemen in 2017. This prompted one fan to ask James Harrison if he would come back and join the Steelers for a final playoff run.

“😂😂😂😂 HELL NO!!!” Harrison replied to the comment.

The 47-year-old had a quick response, shutting down any talk about an NFL return. With this swift reply, the Steelers’ two-time Super Bowl champion made his unretirement plan clear.

Harrison remains one of the best players in franchise history. Over a 15-year career, the linebacker is the Steelers’ third all-time leader in sacks (80.5) while earning five Pro Bowl nods and the AP Defensive Player of the Year award in 2008.

This season, Pittsburgh hasn’t needed much help in the pass-rushing department. The Steelers are sixth with 43 sacks for the season, with two games remaining in the schedule. This has been possible thanks to the continued excellence of T.J. Watt, who is leading the team with seven sacks in 13 games.

Following the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year are fellow linebackers Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig, tied for second with 6.5 sacks in 11 games. While some fans may be upset about not seeing James Harrison back in the yellow and black, Pittsburgh continues to move forward as the divisional leaders in the AFC North.

Although the Steelers Nation won’t get their franchise Hall of Famer back this season, they have the full support of Harrison through his podcast. With the Cleveland Browns next up on the road, the 47-year-old issued a strong warning for star defensive end Myles Garrett as he looks to break the historic NFL record at Huntington Field this Sunday.

Harrison issues a warning to Myles Garrett ahead of the Week 17 clash

While Myles Garrett is on the precipice of creating NFL history, quarterback Aaron Rodgers enters the Week 17 contest with a distinct advantage. Rodgers is yet to be sacked by the Cleveland defensive end. Although there isn’t much at stake for the Browns in this penultimate game of the season, seven-time Pro Bowler Myles Garrett awaits history as he is one sack away from beating the NFL’s single-season sack record.

Currently, with his tally at 22.0, Garrett is half a sack away from equaling the record held by New York Giants legend Michael Strahan and Steelers star linebacker T.J. Watt. However, according to James Harrison, the 29-year-old Browns DE won’t create history against his former team as he would have bigger things to worry about this coming Sunday.

“He damn sure ain’t breaking the record this week,” Harrison said on his Deebo and Joe podcast with former Steeler Joe Haden. “Not while the Steelers are on duty, Cleveland’s gotta stop the run, which they can’t do to save their life.”

Pittsburgh’s running backs, Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell, have been in scintillating form this season. The running back duo has combined to produce 2,039 yards and 13 touchdowns while spearheading the Steelers’ late-season push, making them a dark-horse contender.

James Harrison’s prediction could come true with Rodgers’ imperious record against Garrett. However, this encounter may not even take place. The Steelers could confirm their playoff spot if their rivals, the Ravens, suffer defeat against the Green Bay Packers earlier in the day. This result could prompt the benching of the Pittsburgh QB1, as head coach Mike Tomlin could hope to avoid any risks ahead of the postseason games.