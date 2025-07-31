43-YO NFL Legend Reveals 49ers & Saints Delayed Retirement as Hall of Famer Antonio Gates Pays Tribute to QB

The year was 2022, and the San Francisco 49ers were scrambling after suffering from a historic injury pile-up. The 49ers were in quarterback chaos, and Trey Lance broke his ankle in Week 2. Jimmy Garoppolo went down in Week 13, which left the ball in the hands of Brock Purdy, the final pick in the draft. But before Purdy’s “Mr. Irrelevant” miracle unfolded, San Francisco reportedly weighed other veteran options, and a legendary QB was on that short list. Similarly, the New Orleans Saints’ quarterback woes around Christmas 2022 sparked a phone call that left him and fellow retired great Drew Brees weighing a wild holiday reunion.

For nearly two decades, Philip Rivers was the embodiment of old-school quarterback grit. A fiery competitor with an unmistakable bolo tie and a refusal to curse, Rivers played 17 seasons in the NFL, 16 of them with the Los Angeles Chargers, and retired in 2021 after being ranked the fifth all-time in both passing yards (63,440) and touchdowns (421). His legendary NFL run came to an end in 2021, but according to the 43-year-old, his career nearly had an unexpected encore, thanks to quarterback emergencies in San Francisco and New Orleans.

During a thoughtful segment with Dan Patrick, Rivers lifted the curtain on two near-comebacks: first with the San Francisco 49ers in 2022, and then with the New Orleans Saints just a year later. These weren’t mere feelers. There were legitimate conversations. He told Patrick, ” I think it was the year that the 49ers had a few injuries with their quarterbacks, and, early on, before Purdy got going. There was probably six weeks left in the year, so there’s a little interaction I’ve had there with John Lynch.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Rivers further added that the Saints contacted him and Drew Brees during Christmas of the year, “So when the Saints had the injuries, I think they called Drew and I both. I remember being on a phone call with Drew and it was over Christmas, and it was like the first Christmas I’d been off and not playing. And I was like, I can’t believe I’m even considering this. But Drew and I ended up talking about ‘hey, were you serious?’ And he was asking me if I was serious. And I was like, it sounds good. It sounds good in theory, but then, it’s like, man, I felt the later season went, I was going to become a guest quarterback.”

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Dan Patrick drew a parallel to Joe Flacco, who famously stepped in late for the Browns in 2023 and led them to the playoffs. “You could’ve been a Joe Flacco,” Patrick joked. “Yeah. Yeah. Which shoot, I thought it was awesome,” Rivers responded. Though he never made that comeback, Philip Rivers’ fire never went out. For a moment, the league almost saw it reignite.

What makes Rivers’ near-return more fascinating is how well he performed in his final NFL season. In 2020, at age 39, he started all 16 games for the Indianapolis Colts. He led them to an 11–5 record and even a playoff appearance. With a Completion rate of 68.0%, 4,169 yards in passing, 24 touchdowns, and a passer rating of 97.0, Rivers didn’t limp to the finish. He played with poise, precision, and firepower. And yet, even with these numbers, he chose to walk away.

And while Philip Rivers may have walked away from the NFL spotlight, his fire, leadership, and love for the game never left him, as seen through the eyes of the teammate who knew him the best. A truth made even more powerful when reflected through the words of a teammate who shared his battles, built history beside him, and witnessed firsthand what made him special.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Antonio Gates praises Philip Rivers

Hall of Fame tight end Antonio Gates, Rivers’ longtime partner in one of the NFL’s most iconic duos, delivered a heartfelt tribute that perfectly captured the quarterback’s essence, both on the field and in the locker room. Gates and Rivers formed one of the most prolific QB–tight end duos in league history. Gates holds the record for the most career touchdowns by a tight end in NFL history with 116. But what was even staggering was his run on Rivers’ throws. Antonio Gates had 774 catches for 9,543 yards and scored 95 touchdowns in 194 games with Philip Rivers in his career.

During Gates’ induction into the Hall of Fame alongside other notable players like Eric Allen, Jared Allen, and Sterling Sharpe, Gates talked about that feeling you get when you play alongside Rivers. He revealed, “Well, you talking about a fiery, passionate. His IQ was unmatched, man. I always knew he (Philip Rivers) was gonna come out and compete. And I think that’s what we had in common is our ability to go out and compete. I knew he was gonna give it his all. And he was trash-talking along the way.” Their chemistry was rooted not just in talent, but in trust, grit, and that classic Rivers edge.

Antonio Gates further revealed how Rivers’ trash-talk often landed the tight-end in trouble, but Gates didn’t falter; he enjoyed it. “He was trash-talking along the way,” Gates laughed. “So you gotta be prepared. ‘Cause he’d be trash-talking to the guys you gotta block.” But for Gates, the hardest part came when Rivers provoked a player. “Richard Seymour is a big dude, Philip, so you keep talking to him, I gotta trade block Richard Seymour, and he’s mad at Philip.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Gates summarized his and Rivers’ legacy at Los Angeles together by saying, “at the end of the day, we play the game for all the other stuff, the Xs and the Os. But you kinda keep that same kid energy, that 14-15 year old kid. Let’s go out there and have fun, man. We playing in the NFL. That’s man, you got the best job in the world. We get to play games and get paid. That’s man, that is what he love to do. Is he love to play football.”

Philip Rivers may have stepped away from the game on his terms, but the respect he commands, from teams still wanting his services to Hall of Fame teammates like Antonio Gates, proves his legacy endures. He didn’t need a comeback to cement his place in NFL history; his fire, leadership, and love for football left a lasting mark long before the final whistle.