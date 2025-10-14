FOX Announces Tom Brady & Erin Andrews Decision For Week 7

The 2024 season still stings for Cowboys fans. With just three seconds left, Terry McLaurin’s touchdown sealed a 23-19 win for the Washington Commanders over the Dallas Cowboys. Now, these NFC East rivals are set to face off again in Week 7, and FOX Sports is ready to bring that drama straight into your living room.

The network has announced its broadcast team for “America’s Game of the Week” on its Instagram handle. And yes, Tom Brady and Erin Andrews are locked in for this high-profile clash. FOX is putting its full weight behind the veteran roster of announcers.

Kevin Burkhardt will handle play-by-play duties, with Brady returning as the lead analyst. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will cover the sidelines, providing the inside scoop and emotional moments up close. For Brady, this lineup marks a full-circle moment.

He made his NFL analyst debut on September 8, 2024, with this very broadcast team during the Cowboys vs. the Cleveland Browns season opener.

As for the teams this week, it’s been a rough start for the Cowboys at 2-3-1, fresh off a narrow 30-27 loss to Carolina. The defense has been shaky, and their offense hasn’t clicked when it mattered most. But the return of All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, plus KaVontae Turpin and rookie Tyler Booker, should inject some much-needed spark.

Washington sits at 3-3 after a heartbreaking 25-24 home loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. Injuries have sidelined key players like Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown, but both might be back this week, offering the Commanders a better shot at consistency.

With divisional pride and playoff implications on the line, this clash promises fireworks, and the broadcast team will be there to capture every moment. However, not everyone is on board with FOX’s star broadcast pair.

Tom Brady and Erin Andrews are under fire

Erin Andrews and Tom Brady have faced their share of harsh criticism, which adds a different kind of tension as the spotlight zooms in on them for Week 7. Since quitting football, Brady’s dual role as analyst and Las Vegas Raiders minority owner has raised eyebrows.

The critics worry about conflicts of interest, especially after Brady appeared in the Raiders’ coaching meetings during games, a move some saw as blurring lines. Brady fired back in his newsletter, “The 199.”

“I love football. At its core, it is a game of principles,” TB12 wrote. “And with all the success it has given me, I feel I have a moral and ethical duty to the sport, which is why the point where my roles in it intersect is not actually a point of conflict, despite what the paranoid and distrustful might believe.” What about Andrews?

Despite her long-running success and awards, Erin isn’t immune either. Fans sometimes mock her voice or question her sideline work. “Everyone at home will say, ‘Oh, her voice sucks. That report was stupid.’ How could you know?” Andrews told US Weekly. “I’ll repeat exactly what a head coach tells me at halftime. And they’re like, ‘Really, Erin?’ People just think they can do better.”

Brady and Andrews carry the weight of skepticism while trying to elevate Sunday’s football experience. As the game unfolds, all eyes will be on both the players on the field and the voices bringing that action into homes nationwide. The Cowboys-Commanders showdown will test the broadcast team’s chemistry and skill under pressure.