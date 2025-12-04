FOX Broadcaster Tom Brady Shares Career News After Accepting New Role With FIFA

NFL broadcasters will tell you they love Thanksgiving football not just for the matchups, but for the guarantee that the country will tune in, no matter who lines up. Still, this year felt different. Fox Sports landed on a slice of history. And no one seemed more pleased than Tom Brady.

“LFG,” he tossed up on his Instagram story after Fox shared what the Lions-Packers game had pulled in.

Green Bay’s trip to Detroit delivered an average of 47.7 million viewers, per Fox, setting a new mark for the most-watched regular-season game the league has ever put on. And fittingly, Brady was right there in the booth, calling the afternoon alongside the rest of the Fox crew.

After he retired, Brady signed a 10-year deal with Fox to join the network’s top crew, and it’s becoming pretty clear both sides made the right bet. FOX has been carrying NFL games since 1994, which includes a Thanksgiving game every year, so breaking a record on that stage is no small milestone. And the day didn’t stop with just one.

A few hours after Lions–Packers delivered its monster audience, CBS checked in at 57.2 million viewers for Cowboys–Chiefs, resetting the regular-season record again before the holiday was even over. The Lions-Packers finish climbed to roughly 58 million. Cowboys-Chiefs peaked at 61.4 million.

Front Office Sports put out a list before the season of the 10 most-watched regular-season games ever, and Green Bay appeared only once, also on Thanksgiving last to last year, at 33.7 million. Those numbers already feel outdated.

Brady, meanwhile, has been busy in retirement. Between the Fox job, investments across multiple sports franchises, he’s now dipping into the “other” version of football overseas.

Tom Brady to assist in FIFA World Cup draw

The FIFA World Cup, the biggest sporting event on the planet, lands in the United States next year. And on Friday, the buildup officially starts with the group-stage draw. FIFA decided to lean all the way into the moment, bringing out some of the most iconic American athletes to lend a hand. Tom Brady will be there, along with Shaquille O’Neal, Wayne Gretzky, and Aaron Judge.

Rio Ferdinand, the former Manchester United captain and Premier League Hall of Famer, will handle the main duties. Brady and the rest of the legends will work as assistants, each assigned to a pot and tasked with drawing the teams that will fill out Groups A through L.

This year’s ceremony comes with a twist we’ve never seen: a 48-team World Cup. For decades, it’s been 32. Now the draw will slot those 48 nations into 12 groups of four, with the top two in each group, plus the eight best third-place teams, advancing to the knockout rounds.

And Brady isn’t exactly walking into unfamiliar territory. His soccer connection goes back a ways. When he announced his (second last) retirement a few years ago, he showed up at Old Trafford to watch a 37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo score a hat trick.

Brady un-retired the next day. He also owns a minority stake in Birmingham City, so the sport isn’t a drive-by interest for him. Unsurprisingly, he sounded fired up for the draw.

“Being part of the final draw for the FIFA World Cup is an incredible honor. It’s the kind of global stage every athlete dreams of. I’m excited to help set the path for a tournament that brings the world together like nothing else,” Brady said.

Even if soccer isn’t your thing, seeing Brady on stage with Shaq, Gretzky, and Judge is appointment viewing on its own. Friday should be a fun watch.