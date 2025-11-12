FOX Host Michael Strahan Shares Personal Update After Incredible Gesture to Army Veteran

Veterans Day has always meant a lot to FOX host Michael Strahan. Yet, every year, he manages to find new and touching ways to celebrate it. This year was no exception. On November 11, Strahan not only paid tribute to all who served but also took a moment to remember his dad, who died at 83.

Michael Strahan posted a heartfelt Instagram story featuring a photo of himself with his father, Maj. Gene W. Strahan, Sr., who proudly served 23 years in the U.S. Army.

The caption of the story then read, “Today, we honor Gene Strahan and every veteran for their courage, sacrifice, and service.”

Strahan’s tribute wasn’t just about honoring veterans in general; it was about honoring the man who shaped his life and values. If you’ve followed Michael Strahan, you know that he has always honored his father’s service. Last year, too, he shared a tribute post on Instagram to honor his father on Veterans Day.

“My father and hero Maj. Gene W. Strahan, Sr.,” Michael Strahan wrote in the caption of the post. “My dad served for 23 years in the army and was a proud member of the 82nd Airborne Division. On #VeteransDay and every day, I honor my father and all veterans and active service men and women who risked their lives to protect us. THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU ❤️🤍💙”

Michael Strahan clearly carries his father’s military spirit with pride. Gene Strahan inspired his son’s discipline and drive to become a professional football player. He used to wake young Michael up at 5 a.m. to run three to five miles through the Mannheim woods. His routine continued with push-ups in the living room and gym drills designed to build strength and explosiveness

But those early mornings shaped the same grit that helped Michael Strahan become a longtime defensive end in the NFL. It’s no wonder Michael often credits his father’s military ethos for building his entire foundation. Gene Strahan, a proud paratrooper, set the tone – not just for Michael, but for the whole family. And that influence still shows today.

Michael has visited wounded American troops in Germany and dedicated time to charities that support veterans and families. But this year, Strahan’s Veterans Day wasn’t only about reflection; it was about action. During a special edition of Fox NFL Sunday, Strahan made a powerful gesture toward one deserving veteran.

Michael Strahan helped an Army veteran

Michael Strahan recently appeared on a special edition of Fox’s pregame show to mark Veterans Day. Members of the US military were also present in the crowd during the live broadcast of the two-hour show. During the show, FOX host Charissa Thompson chatted with Army veteran John Dinwiddle. He wore a Dallas Cowboys shirt and mentioned he was trying to get back to work after his service. That’s when Strahan jumped in with a surprise.

“I got you, Mr. Dinwiddle,” said Strahan. “First of all, thank you so much for your service. We appreciate that. And I have the Michael Strahan collection suits, which we’re all wearing up here, and we want to make sure we take care of you.”

The FOX host gifted the Army veteran a suit from his Michael Strahan Collection that he launched in 2015. But of course, Strahan couldn’t resist adding a little humor.

“You’re getting back into the workforce,” said Strahan. “We want to make sure you go back to the workforce with a lot of confidence, all the confidence in the world that you can have. And you know, I played against Emmitt Smith. There’s nothing that will make me happier than to see you in one of my suits instead of that Cowboys jersey [#22].”

The Cowboys are known to be fierce rivals of the New York Giants. As such, Strahan, who played his entire career for the Giants, stated that he would be happier to see Dinwiddle not wearing a Cowboys jersey. But beyond the jokes, Strahan’s gesture carried real warmth. This Veterans Day, he honored his father’s legacy the best way possible: by paying it forward.